Kyle Walthall Named Keiser Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

courtesy of Keiser Athletics

Keiser swimming and diving Head Coach Adam Epstein announced on Monday the hiring of Kyle Walthall as assistant coach.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle join our staff this fall,” Epstein said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff having been a head coach before, and I am excited for him to join our Seahawk family.”

“I’m very excited to join Adam and the rest of the squad for the upcoming season,” Walthall said. “With such a successful history and welcoming culture, I’m looking forward to coaching these hard working and talented athletes! Go Seahawks!”

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Walthall was the assistant coach for Penn State where he helped the team earn multiple awards. With Walthall’s help, the Nittany Lions produced a Big Ten champion in the 100m breaststroke, two individual qualifiers for NCAA nationals, three relay qualifiers for NCAA nationals, and three 2024 Olympians.

Before taking the position at Penn State, Walthall served as the Head Coach at Ashland University. He coached for seven years in total at Ashland, five as head coach leading the Eagles to a men’s second and women’s third place finish in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Mountain East Conference Championships. He also helped several individual swimmers get to the NCAA Division II National Championships.

Before coming to Ashland University, Walthall played an instrumental part in building a NCAA Division II program at Barton College (N.C.) as an assistant coach helping them earn several top marks in their inaugural season.

As a swimmer, Walthall competed for York College Pennsylvania where he won the NCAA Division III National Championship in the 100 breast. He also competed in the 2016 Olympic trials in that event. He was a six-time NCAA All-American (2014-2016) and was Capital Atlantic Conference Swimmer of the Year in 2014 and 2016 as well as the Rookie of the Year in 2013.

Walthall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sport management from York with a focus in athletic administration.