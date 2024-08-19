Elizabeth Levy Named Assistant Coach for Idaho Swim & Dive

courtesy of Idaho Athletics

Idaho swimming and diving head coach Mark Sowa announced Friday the addition of new assistant coach Elizabeth Levy. The new Vandal coach brings collegiate experience at the coaching level and from her time as a student-athlete.

Levy arrives in Moscow after two seasons as a men’s and women’s assistant coach at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She helped lead the Spartans to a historic run in 2023-24, as both teams combined to finish with a program-best 11 All-Americans and a top 5 finish from the women at the UAA Championships. Both teams completed the season in the top 20 of the CSCAA poles while the men’s team broke 13 school records.

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth joining the Vandal family,” Coach Sowa said. “In a short amount of time, she has amassed experience at a Power Five, mid-major, and Division III level which gives her perspective and a wide depth of knowledge. She is very bright, professional, and her love for the sport is evident. She is a great addition that is going to have an immediate impact on our program. It’s a great day to be a Vandal!”

The 2022-23 season, Levy’s first at Case Western, saw the Spartans finish the season ranked top 25 and saw four student-athletes clinch a berth into the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Prior to her stop at Case Western, Levy spent two seasons coaching at the Division l level. She earned a graduate assistant role at the University of Wyoming, where she oversaw the middle-distance and distance training groups, organized travel, and assisted with recruiting. Levy’s collegiate coaching career started at Florida State University, where she spent one season as a volunteer assistant.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Vandal family,” Levy said. “It is evident that Coach Mark is building something special here in Moscow and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it and to get to work with such a bright and talented group of women in one of the most beautiful places in the country. Go Vandals!”

Levy also coached at the club level as an assistant coach for Club Seminole in Tallahassee and served as the Head Swim Coach for Technique and Training Tune-Up Program at Charles River Aquatics in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

She graduated from Skidmore College in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in religious studies. At Skidmore, Levy was a two-time co-captain, school record holder in the 200-yard butterfly and a three-time Liberty League All-Academic Team selection.