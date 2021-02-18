North Carolina 3A Central Region Champion Elizabeth McDevitt Commits to Drexel

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Drexel University has picked up a verbal commitment from fly and free specialist Elizabeth McDevitt for the 2021-2022 season. At the club level, she swims for the Alamance County Community YBAC Hurricanes. She is finishing her final year at Western Alamance High School and will graduate in the spring of 2021. She is a team captain for both her club and her high school team.

I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Drexel University. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Dragon!

McDevitt won the 200 free at the 2021 North Carolina High School 3A Central Region Championship. She powered to the wall in a time of 1:55.52, touching 0.96 seconds ahead of the next swimmer. She also swam the 100 fly, touching third. McDevitt swam on Western Alamance’s 200 free and medley relays, which both finished 4th. She anchored the 200 free relay and swam the butterfly leg on the medley relay.

Her swims at the regional meet earned McDevitt a spot at the North Carolina 3A State meet. She finished 8th in the 100 fly and 10th in the 200 free. Her 200 medley relay also qualified to swim at states. Backstroker Annabella Cress led off, followed by Abby Henderson on breast, and Kate Stafford on free.

McDevitt has qualified for the state championships every year since her freshman year. She finished 7th in the 100 fly freshman and sophomore year and junior year she was 6th. She was fourth in the 200 free her junior year, 16th her sophomore year, and 9th her freshman year. Her 100 fly time junior year was a personal best time that earned her a 2019 Futures cut.

McDevitt is a YMCA Nationals qualifier in 4 events. In the summer of 2019 she competed at the YMCA Long Course National Championships in the 50, 100, and 200 fly. She finished 56th, 37th, and 52nd, respectively.

In 2019, McDevitt represented Team USA at the International School Sport World Swimming Championships in Brazil. She swam the 200 IM, the 50 and 100 fly, and the 50 free at the LCM competition.

Top SCY Times: 100 fly – 56.50

200 fly – 2:06.59

100 free – 52.83

200 free – 1:53.91

200 back – 2:08.06

The Drexel University women’s team will welcome McDevitt in the fall of 2021. She will be ranked as one of the team’s top butterflies. During the 2019-2020 season, her 200 fly time would have ranked her as the team’s fastest competitor. She would have landed a spot in the B-final of the 100 and 200 fly at the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Championships.

The Dragons have already received verbals from freestyler Ellie Webb and Venezuelan National Team member Mariangela Cincotti Serafini.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.