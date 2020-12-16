Venezuelan National Team Member Mariangela Cincotti Serafini Commits to Drexel

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mariangela Cincotti Serafini has announced her decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Drexel University beginning in the fall of 2021. She swims year-round for South Florida Aquatic Team and she is a senior at University High School in Fort Lauderdale.

I am extremely excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to continue to swim and study at Drexel University! Special thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends that had helped me along the way. Go Dragons

During her junior season, Cincotti competed at the 2019 Florida HS 1A State Championships. She swam the 200 and 500 free, making it back in the B-final of the 200 and the A-final of the 500. She recorded her fastest times of the meet during prelims, finished the morning session with a 200 free time of 1:54.15 and a 500 time of 5:03.17. In finals, she finished 15th and 8th, respectively.

Cincotti was a member of University’s 200 and 400 free relays, anchoring each one. Her 50 free time of 24.59 moved her team ahead of Saint Stephens Episcopal School and Samuel Wolfson High School for a 10th place finish. Similarly, her 100 free time of 53.30 helped University’s 400 free relay out-touch Kings Academy for 6th place.

She is the University High School record-holder in the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Cincotti is a Venezuelan National Team member, which has provided her the opportunity to swim at various meets including the Pan-American Games and the South American Games. In 2018, she qualified for the Open Water Junior World Championships in Eilat. She is a member of two Venezuelan national age group relay records.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.73

100 free – 52.99

200 free – 1:52.91

500 free – 5:00.20

1650 free – 17:42.19

Cincotti will join the Drexel University women’s team in the fall of 2021. Her 500 free time would have made her the team’s third-fastest competitor during the 2019-2020 season, and her 200 free would have ranked her fourth. Natalie Gundling led the team last season in the 200 free and she was the second-fastest 500 freestyler. Madeline Riley took the top spot in the 500, and Paige Powell and Lauren DiCamillo were seeded second and third in the 200.

