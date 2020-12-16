18-Yr-Old World Jr Champion Pallister Hits 1500 Free Aussie Age Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Lani Pallister already threw down some impressive performances at these 2020 Queensland Championships, including a strong 4:06.19 400m free.

But the freestyle ace saved her best for last, clocking a career-quickest mark to take gold in the women’s 1500m freestyle for her age.

Finishing the race tonight in a final effort of 16:05.46, Pallister registered the 2nd fastest time of her career, with this Brisbane effort behind only the 15:58.86 she logged for World Junior Championships gold last year. That swim was produced as a 17-year-old.

Now at 18 years of age, Pallister’s 16:05.46 from this evening scores a new Australian Age Record for the age category, beating out the previous standard of 16:08.36 on the books from Laura Crockarts swim in 2013.

Splits for Pallister’s gold medal-worthy effort from this evening’s final are below. Of note, she wound up placing 2nd in the overall open category, with Kareena Lee topping the open podium in a time of 16:01.02.

Pallister is trained by Olympian mom Janelle Pallister, with both making the move from Cotton Tree to Griffith University, as you can read about here.