Rangy Freestyler Ellie Webb Joins Drexel’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Webb, a senior at Carroll County High School in Laurel Fork, VA, has decided to stay on the East Coast, committing to swim for Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA starting in the fall of 2021. In addition to swimming for her high school, she represents the club team H2okies, who are based out of Virginia Tech.

Webb is a three-time high school 4A state qualifier in the 200 free, with additional qualifications in the 100 free and the 200 IM over her three years representing Carroll County. At the 2020 edition, she was a finalist in the 100 and 200 free, notching 6th place in both events. Her times of 53.44 and 1:55.32 were just off her bests, which come from later in 2020 and earlier in 2018, respectively.

She has shown considerable improvement in her primary events through H2okies’ recent club meet in December. At this local meet, her slate of events included the 50-200 free, as well as the 100 back. Her times in the 50 and 100 free were lifetime bests by a few tenths, and her 200 was just a tenth off her personal best from 2018. Although she rarely swims the 100 back, she smashed her previous best of 1:08 from early 2018 to go 58.94 at this meet.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 24.28

100 Free- 52.45

200 Free- 1:53.36

500 Free- 5:10.77

100 Back- 58.94

Drexel University is a Division 1 mid-major school currently competing in the Colonial Athletic Association. At their conference championships, the women’s team finished 4th out of 7 teams.

Webb would have ranked 7th in the 50, 9th in the 100, and 5th in the 200 on Drexel’s 2019-2020 roster. While her times would currently finish outside of conference scoring, her recent improvements point towards more drops in her freshman year at Drexel, which has a plethora of freestylers for Webb to train alongside. The Dragons will have four women sub-25, as well as 4 sub-53 in the 100 at the time Webb arrives on campus. The mid-distance group will include 5 women under 1:54 and 4 under 5:05.

She will suit up for the Dragons this fall with Mariangela Serafini for the Class of 2025, who hails from Florida but competes for Venezuela internationally.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.