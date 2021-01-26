Fast-Improving Bryce Borak Commits to McMurry for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bryce Borak has elected to stay in-state, making the move from the Houston area to McMurry University, which is located in Abilene, TX, around an hour west of Dallas-Fort Worth. He is currently a senior at Cypress Woods High School and does his club swimming at Tomball Area Swim Club.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim and continue my education at McMurry University. I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and the staff at American College Connection for helping me achieve all my goals in this process. On my visit, I really enjoyed the family atmosphere on the campus and Coach Pacheco’s energy and enthusiasm. I am really looking forward to being a War Hawk next year.”

Borak is a relative newcomer to the sport but has proven to be a fast-riser in terms of improvement. The vast majority of Borak’s top times come from 2020, where he threw down personal bests in his high school championship meet. During the Regional 5-6A (large schools) Championship, he swam a lifetime best in the 50 free by over six tenths, with his previous best coming from early 2019. This effort earned him 19th in prelims. He also competed in the 100 back, swimming another personal best at that time at a 1:00.19, which landed him 23rd in prelims.

Although this season has seen fewer racing opportunities, Borak made the most of the Tomball-hosted Winter Championships, racing a slate of events that included multiple free events and both backstroke races. In the 50 and 100 free, Borak finished just off his best times from earlier in 2020. He also swam the 500 free for the first time, finishing at a solid 5:24 for someone who projects mostly as a sprinter. In the backstroke events, he had a successful outing, smashing his personal best from Regionals back in February by over two seconds to go 58.29. In the 200, he went a 2:12 in prelims, which sliced 3 seconds off his personal best. During finals, he dropped even more time, going sub-2:10 for the first time to hit a 2:09.55.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 23.12

100 Free- 51.02

200 Free- 1:57.08

100 Back- 58.29

200 Back- 2:09.55

McMurry University is a Division 3 school swimming in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. At the 2020 conference championship, they finished 7th out of 7 teams.

Borak is already a conference scorer in one event and is just off scoring in a few others. He would make the B-final in the 200 back and swim legs on the War Hawks’ 200 and 800 free relays.

He will have a plethora of training partners in both freestyle and backstroke groups, including the top two men in both the 50 and 100 free, who will be juniors and seniors when Borak arrives on campus. One of those sprinters, Terrin Boehmer, is also McMurry’s top backstroker, which makes him an ideal training partner for Borak.

Borak will join Alec Feldhousen, who hails from the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the War Hawks’ Class of 2025.

