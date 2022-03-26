Noe Ponti Hits Season-Best 51.52 100 Fly At Swiss Championships

2022 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 23rd – March 27th

Uster, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

Results

Following up on his impressive time 200m butterfly performance yesterday at the 2022 Swiss Championships, 20-year-old Noe Ponti clocked a speedy result in the 100m butterfly tonight.

Ponti punched a winning time of 51.52 to represent the only swimmer of the field to get under the 52-second threshold tonight in Uster.

Splitting 24.08/27.44, the Olympic bronze medalist’s 51.52 in this event held off Bulgaria’s fellow Tokyo finalist Josif Miladinov. After having taken the top seed of the morning with a heat time of 52.81, Miladinov sliced off a handful of tenths to snag silver behind Ponti in 52.59.

For Ponti’s 51.52 performance, the swim checks in among the top 10 of his career, one which includes a lifetime best of 50.74 from when he brought home the bronze at last year’s Olympic Games.

His fastest of the season thus far was represented by the 51.63 he logged earlier this month at the FFN Golden Tour in Marseilles. The Swiss ace remains as the #4 swimmer in the world for 2022 at this point.

Top Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers for 2022

Naoki Mizunuma (JPN), 50.86 Katsuo Matsumoto (JPN), 51.81 Kristof Milak (HUN), 51.37 Noe Ponti (SUI), 51.52 Tomoru Honda (JPN), 51.69

For 18-year-old Miladinov, he’s also been under 51-seconds, owning a career-quickest of 50.93 from when he claimed European Championships bronze last year in Budapest. In Tokyo, Miladinov placed 8th in the men’s 100m fly final, reaping a mark of 51.49.