Kacper Stokowski: “It was like I woke up from a long, long dream”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Three Finals Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 back

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49

American Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49

US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49

Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49

Top 8 finishers:

Kacper Stokowski (NCST- Junior): 44.04 Brednan Burns (IU- Junior): 44.15 Adam Chaney (FLOR- Sophomore): 44.35 Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 44.36 Hunter Armstrong (OSU- Junior): 44.42 Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.60 Dean Farris (HARV- Senior): 44.60 Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 44.87

NC State’s Kacper Stokowski took home the win in a thrilling 100 back final, winning at the touch in 44.04. IU’s Brendan Burns, Florida’s Adam Chaney and Cal’s Destin Lasco all came under the flags together, but Stokowski got his hand on the wall first. Cal lost another point vs. seed in A final, with Bjoern Seeliger finishing 8th.

Stokowski also commented on Poland as an ally of Ukraine. Poland has currently taken in over 1,000,000 refugees from Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion. Stokowski also noted that it is hard to see Ukrainian swimmers and Russian swimmers divided right now. Of note, when asked to comment on the same situation, 100 fly champion Andrei Minakov of Russia declined.