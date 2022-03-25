Noe Ponti Nearly Hits His 200 Fly Time From Tokyo With 1:55.49 In Uster

2022 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 23rd – March 27th

Uster, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Results

Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti is in the water in his home nation of Switzerland, taking on several events at the long course championships in Uster.

While his former NCAA team of NC State is tearing up those stateside division 1 college championships, Ponti took on the 50m and 200m butterfly events on his way to qualifying for this year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships.

First, in the 50 fly, 20-year-old Ponti punched a time of 23.63 to ultimately win the gold. Prior to that, however, he nailed a morning outing of 23.49, a time that sits just .10 outside of his own 23.39 national record from last year. His 23.49 heats swim overtook his own meet record of 23.55 also put on the books last year.

In his signature 200m fly event, the race in which he brought home the bronze from Tokyo, Ponti hit a big-time 1:55.49 to easily top the podium in the only sub-2:00 time of the field.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer with a heat result of 1:58.51, Ponti took things to another gear to split 25.07/28.33/30,78/31.31 and check in with the 4th fastest time of his young career

Noe Ponti‘s Career Top LCM 200 Fly Performances

1:55.05, July 2021 1:55.18, May 2021 1:55.37, July 2021 1:55.49, March 2022 1:55.67, May 2021

In terms of the global rankings so far for 2022, Ponti inserts himself onto the last as the #3 swimmer in the world, overtaking his previous season-best of 1:57.28 from earlier this month at the FFN Golden Tour in Marseilles.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 200 Butterfly Performers for 2022