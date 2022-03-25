Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch Wins 100 Breast Swim-Off, Will Swim in B Final

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following this morning’s prelim session, we had a pair of ties for 16th place, originally requiring swim offs in both the 100 breast and 100 back. The 100 back swim off was scrapped, however, after Texas scratched Alvin Jiang from the 100 back B final, allowing both Virgnia Tech’s Forest Webb and Auburn’s Aiden Stoffle to compete this evening.

The men’s 100 breast was swum between a pair of ACC rivals in Virginia Tech junior AJ Pouch and Louisville junior Denis Petrashov, who tied for 16th in 51.92.

100 breast swim-off

Pouch jumped out to the early lead, turning first at the 50 and never looked back, leading wire to wire to take the swim-off. Interestingly, Pouch swam the identical time to his prelim time, 51.92. Both Pretrashov and Pouch dropped from their seeds in prelims. Pouch came into the meet with a seed of 52.63, while Petrashov entered with a 52.14.

The swim-off win solidifies a strong morning for the Hokies, who will have four swims this evening. Sophomore Youssef Ramadan qualified second in the 100 fly, while senior Antani Ivanov qualified 12th in the 100 fly. Junior Forest Webb will compete in the B final of the 100 back