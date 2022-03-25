Texas’ Alvin Jiang Scratches 100 Back B Final

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
In a surprising move, Texas has scratched fifth year senior Alvin Jiang from the B final of the 100 back this evening. The news came to light in that a swim-off for 16th was previously required, but was not swum. The Texas coaching staff has also confirmed the scratch to SwimSwam.
This leaves Texas senior Cameron Auchinachie as the lone Texas swimmer with a second swim in the 100 back tonight. Auchinachie qualified 15th in 45.28.
Jiang came into the meet as the 10th seed with a 45.11, but added slightly from his seed to finish 14th in 45.11. It is also notable that Jiang swam the 100 fly/back double this morning and will still compete in the 100 fly tonight, where he qualified 13th in 45.00, a half second drop from his seed.
Coach Eddie Reese‘s calculus is likely centered around the 400 medley relay tonight. If a fresh Jiang can help guide the Longhorns to a win in that relay, the point swing with a victory would likely more than cover the lost individual points from Jiang’s 100 back, where a 14th place finish scores 3 points. A 1st place relay scores 40 points to a runner-up’s 34 points, with relays counting for double the points as individual events.
If the Longhorns fail to win the relay, however, the gamble will seem even more risky with Texas voluntarily giving up points for marginal gain. After this morning’s prelim session, the current scores + projected final points now has Longhorns ahead by only 1/2 of a point since Auchinachie moves up from the 15th qualifer to 14th . Prior to the Jiang scratch, Texas was projected to be ahead by 2.5 points at the end of the night.
Disappointing…Do not give away a single point.
Curious who Cal is gonna pick for their fly leg in the medley.
I think they will go Julian. He was 20.1 in the medley, and as good as he is in the 200 fly he can probably come back plenty strong to go 44+ with a rolling start. After Lasco’s 44.4 this morning, Cal should feel great leading him off with Bjorn anchoring. If Whitley or Bell can go 50 point mid or better, Cal should clear 3:00 with room to spare.
This is a good move. Realistically if he swam the 100 fly you could expect 5 maybe 6 points with the potential for even less. However in the relay the difference between 1st and 4th is 10 points, plus the potential for beating Cal and reducing their points. I would rather have him fresh for the relay considering how tight the margins will be. Plus I trust Eddie Reese’s judgement over the SwimSwam comment section.
Maybe more important would be Texas having competitive exchange times. It cost them the 200 FR relay, it could cost them the 400 Medley.
Why wouldn’t you just have him cruise a 53 or so and take the single point?
You can get DQ’d for not putting forth “an honest effort” right?
Honestly with how close this meet is supposed to be at the end I’d rather him go 1:00 and score a single point than scratch entirely
Bad move imo. losing those back points may hurt them and vanzandt went basically the same time as him in the 100 fly
A Jiang who is on could split 44 low/43 high. Maybe they are trying to get him some rest to have a shot at that?
I agree though. Bad move from Texas. Just go Auchinachie – Corbeau – a tired Jiang or VZ based on who’s faster in finals – Kibler and call it a day