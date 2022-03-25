Texas’ Alvin Jiang Scratches 100 Back B Final

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a surprising move, Texas has scratched fifth year senior Alvin Jiang from the B final of the 100 back this evening. The news came to light in that a swim-off for 16th was previously required, but was not swum. The Texas coaching staff has also confirmed the scratch to SwimSwam.

This leaves Texas senior Cameron Auchinachie as the lone Texas swimmer with a second swim in the 100 back tonight. Auchinachie qualified 15th in 45.28.

Jiang came into the meet as the 10th seed with a 45.11, but added slightly from his seed to finish 14th in 45.11. It is also notable that Jiang swam the 100 fly/back double this morning and will still compete in the 100 fly tonight, where he qualified 13th in 45.00, a half second drop from his seed.

Coach Eddie Reese‘s calculus is likely centered around the 400 medley relay tonight. If a fresh Jiang can help guide the Longhorns to a win in that relay, the point swing with a victory would likely more than cover the lost individual points from Jiang’s 100 back, where a 14th place finish scores 3 points. A 1st place relay scores 40 points to a runner-up’s 34 points, with relays counting for double the points as individual events.

If the Longhorns fail to win the relay, however, the gamble will seem even more risky with Texas voluntarily giving up points for marginal gain. After this morning’s prelim session, the current scores + projected final points now has Longhorns ahead by only 1/2 of a point since Auchinachie moves up from the 15th qualifer to 14th . Prior to the Jiang scratch, Texas was projected to be ahead by 2.5 points at the end of the night.