WATCH: Max McHugh 49.95 100 Breast Prelim, 2nd Fastest Man All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 breast

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69

NCAA Meet Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69

American Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69

US Open Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69

Pool Record: Evgenii Somov (LOU): 51.13

Top 8 finishers:

Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 49.95 Liam Bell (CAL- Junior): 50.66 Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 50.77 Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 50.87 Derek Maas (BAMA- Junior): 51.15 Dillon Hillis (FLOR- Senior): 51.27 Trent Pellini (USC- 5Y): 51.33 Jarel Dillard (TENN- Senior): 51.40

Top seeded Max McHugh of Minnesota took care of business this morning, qualifying first in 49.95, the only person in the field under 50 seconds. McHugh also becomes the second fastest performer ever behind only Ian Finnerty.

Bell qualified second, while his senior teammate Reece Whitley qualified fourth in 50.87. In between the Bears was Texas junior Caspar Corbeau, who was third in 50.77.

There will also be swim-off for 16th between Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch and Louisville’s Denis Petrashov, who both finished in 51.92 this morning.

Cal’s Liam Bell posted a massive swim for the Bears in heat 4, touching in 50.66 in lane 8 to take the top spot with two heats remaining.