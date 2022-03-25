WATCH: Drew Kibler 1:30.91 200 Free Prelim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 free

NCAA Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

Meet Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

American Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

US Open Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

Pool Record: Townley Haas (TEX): 1:30.46

Top 8 finishers:

Texas’ Drew Kibler earned the top seed heading into tonight’s final, touching in 1:30.91 to be the only swimmer under 1:31. Georgia freshman Matt Sates, who won the 500 free last night, qualified second in 1:31.63, while top seed Grant House qualified third in 1:31.63.

Cal will also have a swimmer in the A final with 5th year Trenton Julian qualifying fourth. Texas will also have two swimmers in the B, while Cal will have 1.

The Texas men moved way up from their seeds in heat four, with freshman Luke Hobdon hitting a 1:32.31 to take over the top spot. Luke Maurer of Stanford and Texas’ Coby Carrozza tied for 2nd in the head with a 1:32.58, just behind Gaziev. After qualifying for the A final, IU’s Tomer Frankel DFS’d the 200 free. Had he competed, he would have had 11 minutes and 29 seconds from the end of his 100 fly to the start of his 200 free heat.