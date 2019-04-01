Nick Vance Posts PB 1:44.2 200 Back at Ithaca Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS ITHACA

March 28-31, 2019

Ithaca, NY

SCY

Nick Vance of West Chicago Sharks closed out his weekend with another best time, posting a 1:44.22 to win the 200 back by a considerable margin and slice a tenth off of his previous best from the Illinois State Championships earlier in March.

The women’s 200 back went to Kyra Sommerstad of Victor Swim Club in 1:58.09.

CPAC’s Bridget Semenuk put up two wins tonight. She first took the 100 free in 49.34, with Coastal Maine Aquatics’ Olivia Tighe also breaking 50 seconds to take 2nd (49.87). Semenuk was back in the 200 IM, where she swam to the win at 2:02.28.

The men’s 100 free was a very close race, as Laguardia’s Andy Lee posted a 44.82 to knock off Arsenio Bustos of Woodbridge Aquatic Club (44.87). Bustos would get a win of his own in the 200 IM, the only finisher under 1:50 with a 1:49.19.

Kate Douglass didn’t compete in finals tonight (she’s already put up a slew of big swims this weekend), but she did race in prelims. Douglass just had one race this morning, the 200 IM, and she went 1:56.29, two tenths off of her lifetime best.

New York Sharks won the men’s team race with 444 points, while the CPAC women dominated, tallying 667 points.