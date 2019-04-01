Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Phelps Baby #3: Boomer and Beckett to be big brothers

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps have announced a pending addition to the Phelps family with a post on Instagram just one day short of making the world wonder if it was an April Fool’s joke.

#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3

The couple welcomed their first child, Boomer Robert Phelps, on May 5, 2016 just before Phelps’ standout performance at U.S. Olympic Team Trials that landed him a spot on his fifth United States Olympics Team. Beckett Richard Phelps was born on February 13, 2018. The couple has not yet announced if they are expected a boy or a girl. Phelps’ Instagram captain read: “#3 on the way! Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #obyorgirl? #P3”

Phelps is the most decorated Olympic athlete in history. He has won more gold medals, and overall Olympic medals, than any athlete in any sport in history, with 23 gold and 28 total medals. His wife Nicole, formerly Johnson, was Miss California USA 2010.

Coach

One more and we could have a relay! Congrats to the Phelps family!

Mike

He’s going for the relay

CraigH

Man, Lochte is just having his second. Seems like he can never quite keep up.

