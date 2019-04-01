Heilman Swims Two 11-12 Top-10 Times on Final Day of NCSA AG Champs

2019 NCSA AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final day of the NCSA Age Group Championships, 8 more meet records fell, producing a grand total of 41 meet records re-written this weekend. Along the way, 12-year-old Thomas Heilman of Piedmont Family YMCA blasted two top-10 times in the 11-12 all-time rankings.

After breaking the 200 free and 200 IM records, Heilman added his name to 2 more meet records this weekend. In prelims of the boys 11-12 100 fly, Heilman broke the meet record with a 53.60, dominating the 2017 mark of 54.58. In finals, Heilman re-broke it with a personal best time of 53.21. His winning time is now the 9th-fastest time in the 11-12 age group all-time.

Heilman’s second record of the day was in the 50 free, where he broke the 2017 mark of 22.60 with a 22.44. This is also his 2nd top-10 time on the 11-12 rankings, putting him tied as the 7th-fastest 50 free swum in history.

Fellow 12-year-old Ava Wolf of Rockwood Swim Club wrote her name on the girls 11-12 50 free meet record with a 24.27. Earlier in the meet, Wolf was victorious in the 200 back (2:07.54) as well.

Erin Gemmell of Nation’s Capital broke her 4th meet record this weekend, this time cracking the girls 13-14 200 IM record with a 2:01.37. Previously, Gemmell set new marks in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 200 free.

Zoe Skirboll of Racer X Aquatics also re-wrote her 3rd and 4th meet records of the weekend. Skirboll first broke the girls 13-14 50 breast record with a 29.11, just snipping two-tenths off the 2018 mark. Then in finals, Skirboll smashed her prelims record with a 27.99, nearly winning by 2 full seconds.

Skirboll’s second meet record was in the 50 free, were she defeated Erin Gemmell and took her name off the record in the final. Skirboll’s winning time of 22.87 also puts her at #23 all-time in the 13-14 age group. Gemmell finished in second with a 23.09, which was also under her 2018 mark.

Two relay records also fell on the final session of the meet. Hana Shimizu-Bowers (58.42), Bridget Ye (1:05.10), Tess Howley (54.68), and Cavan Gormsen (52.49) broke the girls 13-14 400 medley relay meet record with a 3:50.69. In the final race of the meet, The Rockville Montgomery relay of Adriano Arioti (58.30), Tyler Coapstick (1:06.78), Quinn Marchionini (1:00.93), and Calix McCormick (51.41) set the 41st meet record of the weekend in the boys 11-12 400 medley relay with a 3:57.42.

More Day 4 Winners:

Girls 13-14 1650 Free: Maren Conze (Nation’s Capital)- 16:57.44

(Nation’s Capital)- 16:57.44 Boys 13-14 1650 Free: Gianni Carlino (Pointe Aquatics)- 16:08.20

(Pointe Aquatics)- 16:08.20 Girls 10&U 100 IM: Ana Linkonis (NOVA of Virginia)- 1:08.95

(NOVA of Virginia)- 1:08.95 Boys 10&U 100 IM: Luke Vatev (Hornets Age Group)- 1:07.29

(Hornets Age Group)- 1:07.29 Girls 11-12 100 IM: Hannah Carr (Rockville Montgomery)- 1:00.91

(Rockville Montgomery)- 1:00.91 Boys 11-12 100 IM: Eric Lambert (NOVA of Virginia)- 57.35

(NOVA of Virginia)- 57.35 Boys 13-14 200 IM: Kevin Glennon (Countryside YMCA)- 1:54.46

(Countryside YMCA)- 1:54.46 Girls 11-12 100 Fly: Burlingtyn Bokos (Ultimate Swimming)- 58.19

(Ultimate Swimming)- 58.19 Boys 11-12 200 Back: Eric Lambert (NOVA of Virginia)- 1:59.11

(NOVA of Virginia)- 1:59.11 Girls 10&U 50 Breast: Tamara Kret (Patriot Aquatic Club)- 35.07

(Patriot Aquatic Club)- 35.07 Boys 10&U 50 Breast: Joshua Wang (Patriot Aquatic Club)- 35.16

(Patriot Aquatic Club)- 35.16 Boys 13-14 50 Breast: William Hayon (Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers)- 27.13

(Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers)- 27.13 Girls 10&U 200 Free: Elizabeth Chen (Rockville Montgomery)- 2:12.90

(Rockville Montgomery)- 2:12.90 Boys 10&U 200 Free: William Domokos-Murphy (Saint Andrew’s Aquatics)- 2:04.69

(Saint Andrew’s Aquatics)- 2:04.69 Boys 13-14 50 Free: William Hayon (Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers)- 20.88

(Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers)- 20.88 Girls 10&U 400 Medley Relay: Rockville Montgomery (Feltrin, Li, Henry, Chen)- 4:49.73

Boys 10&U 400 Medley Relay: Long Island (Mackey, Azyenberg, Darcy, Sims)- 4:38.90

Girls 11-12 400 Medley Relay: Long Island (Han, Chun, Racanello, Armstrong)- 4:06.37

Boys 13-14 400 Medley Relay: Rockville Montgomery (Barnett, Kimwon, Eliason, Bautz)- 3:35.69

Final Team Scores:

Top 5 Boys

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 1624.5 Long Island Aquatic Club- 1342.5 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc- 765 Academy Bullets Swim Club- 761 Machine Aquatics- 419

Top 5 Girls

Long Island Aquatic Club- 1542.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club- 1407 Nation’s Capital Swim Club- 601 Nova of Virginia Aquatics, Inc- 588 Aquajets Swim Team- 505

Top 5 Combined