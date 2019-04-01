The FISH Win Men’s and Women’s Team Titles at 2019 Buffalo Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – BUFFALO

March 28th-31st, 2019

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY

Long Course (50m), Prelims-Finals

Live Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2019 Speedo LC Sectional Championship’

The fourth and final night of the 2019 Speedo Sectional Championships in Buffalo concluded with the men’s and women’s 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 IM, 400 medley relay, and the men’s 1500 free.

As for the team standings, The FISH Swim Team dominated the women’s meet, amassing 771 total points ahead of Radnor Aquatic Club’s second place earning score of 390.5. The FISH and Radnor had a much closer team race on the men’s side, however; but the FISH also came out on top, tallying 481 to Radnor’s 463 points.

After competing at the NCAA Division III Championships last week, NYU freshman Graham Chatoor earned a trio of distance free wins, topping the field in the 1500 on top of his previous wins in the 200 and 400 freestyles. His winning time of 16:22.06 is over an 18 second drop from his seed.

Madelyn Donohoe, a 17-year-old representing the FISH, picked up her fifth individual win of the meet with a commanding victory in the 200 back. She finished four seconds ahead of the field with a final time of 2:18.14.

Victor Swim Club’s Thomas Chapman completed his sweep of the IM events with a comfortable win in the 200 IM. He touched the wall in a final time of 2:11.25 ahead of 15-year-old Erik Linseisen out of Vermon Aquatic Swimming, who clocked a 2:14.41.

Sweeping the women’s IM events was Lake Erie Silver Dolphin’s Abigail Hay. The 17 year old dominated the 200 IM field, stopping the clock at 2:20.25 to shave two seconds off her previous best time. Picking up second in the race was Victor Swim Club’s Megan Deuel with her final time of 2:25.41.

The FISH’s Madelyn Donohoe (1:06.21), Dora Wu (1:15.56), Allison Martin (1:04.27), and Grace Cutrell (1:00.11) won the 400 medley relay with ease, combining for a final time of 4:26.15 ahead of Retriever Aquatic Club’s 4:32.44.

On the men’s side, the Radnor Aquatic Club team of Michael Hanning (1:02.41), David Abrahams (1:03.65), Antonio Octaviano (58.61) and Nicholas Mlodzienski (54.41) dipped below the 4:00 mark to win the final event in a time of 3:59.08. Cougar Aquatic Team picked up second in 4:07.30. The FISH’s relay was ultimately disqualified, but they still managed to hang on to the top spot in the team race.

Other Event Winners:

14-year-old Ian Hewett from Star Swimming registered his first individual title of the meet in the 200 back, in which he would record a winning time of 2:13.09

Tonia Papapertrou, a freshman from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, was the only competitor to crack 59 in the finals of the 100 free. She posted a final time of 58.28 for the win over The FISH’s Allison Martin, who touched at 59.16.

Andrew Chetcuti, a Georgia Tech post-grad, easily won the 100 free with a swift 51.79. 15-year-old Aiken Do of The FISH earned the runner-up spot with his 53.76.

Combined Top 5:

The FISH – 1252 Radnor Aquatic Club – 853.5 Star Swimming – 650 Cougar Aquatic Team – 633.5 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 589

Men’s Top 5:

The FISH – 481 Radnor Aquatic Club – 463 Star Swimming – 396.5 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 378 Cougar Aquatic Team – 357.5

Women’s Top 5: