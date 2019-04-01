Olivia Bray Swims #2 100 LCM Fly in US 17-18 Age Group History

ISCA International Junior Cup Champions Cup

March 26th-30th, 2019

St. Petersburg, Florida

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Complete Results

17-year old Virginia Gators swimmer Olivia Bray swam a 58.38 in the 100 fly this weekend at the ISCA Junior Championship Cup. Not only did that crush Beata Nelson’s National Age Group Record by more than a second-and-a-half, and jumps her to 2nd-place all-time in 17-18 age group history.

Top 5 All-Time 17-18 Girls, 100 LCM Butterfly:

Katie McLaughlin, 57.87 Olivia Bray, 58.38 Felicia Lee, 58.41 Dakota Luther, 58.58 Misty Hyman, 58.72

Bray’s previous best time was a 58.55 done at Winter Nationals. That ranked her 3rd all-time in age group history. McLaughlin’s 57.87 came when she was just 17 as well, and Cassidy Bayer was 58.11 at just 16 years old.

Bray also won the 50 free (26.28), 100 free (56.64), 200 free (2:02.57), 200 back (2:14.41 – Meet Record), 50 fly (26.86), and 200 fly (2:13.18). She also swam a prelims 52.45 in the 100 yard backstroke, which breaks the Meet Record, but was disqualified in finals for a 15 meter violation; and broke a Meet Record in the 100 yard fly with a 51.91 in prelims.

Other Highlights of the Meet: