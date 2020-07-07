NCAP’s Megan Mastropaolo Transfers from ECU to George Mason

Megan Mastropaolo from Bristow, Virginia has announced her plans to transfer to George Mason University next fall. Mastropaolo graduated from Patriot High School in 2019 and spent her freshman season at East Carolina University which in May dropped their swimming and diving teams.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at George Mason University. This decision wasn’t easy, but I want to thank everyone at ECU for the amazing memories and especially Coach Matthew Jabs for pushing me to be the best athlete that I can be! I appreciate George Mason for immediately reaching out and I am so thankful for all my teammates at ECU, friends, and family for guiding me throughout this process. Can’t wait for the next 3 years! Go Patriots!”

In high school, Mastropaolo swam under Jeremy Linn at Nation’s Capital Swim Club. She specialized in backstroke and IM and placed 7th in the 200 back at the 2019 Potomac Valley Short Course Championships. At ECU, she competed in 9 meets during the regular season and made the American Athletic Conference Championship meet roster. She came in 2nd in the 200 back and 3rd in the 100 back against UNCW. She was runner-up in the 200 back at the ECU Tri-Meet and placed 3rd in the same event against UMBC.

Her best times, which date from high school, are:

100 back – 57.84

200 back – 2:02.82

200 IM – 2:09.61

400 IM – 4:32.66

George Mason women finished 8th at the 2020 Atlantic-10 Conference Meet. It took 56.88/2:02.15 in the backstroke events and 2:04.71/4:27.09 in the IMs to score at the A-10 Championships.