USA Swimming Receives Between $1 Million and $2 Million in PPP Loans

USA Swimming received between $1 and $2 million as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to information released by the US Small Business Administration this week.

Release of Information

Under pressure from Democrats, who sought more transparency for the stimulus program designed to help U.S. small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, the SBA released information this week for all organizations that received at least $150,000 in loans. The program has received some criticism, including accusations that banks have prioritized larger ‘small businesses’ over smaller ‘small businesses.’ There were also criticisms that large firms for whom the program was not intended, including investment firms that manage billions of dollars in assets, received loans.

The loans are actually made by banks and other financial institutions, but guaranteed by the federal government. Under the terms of the program, businesses may have their loans partially or completely forgiven if the company meet certain requirements, including not reducing payroll by more than 25%.

So far, the federal government has distributed PPP “loans” in the amount of $521,483,817,756 across almost 5 million loans. About two-thirds of the loans were under $50,000, with .1% of the loans accounting for more than $5 million.

The money is earmarked specifically for payroll expenses, benefits, and taxes on competition. Up to 40% of the loan may be used to cover mortgage interest, rent, and utilities.

Any loan amount that is not forgiven carries an interest rate of 1.0% and a two-year term. Most of the money is expected to be forgiven.

USA Swimming & Olympic Sports

Most of the national sports governing bodies under the guise of the United States Olympic Committee applied for, and received, PPP loans under the program.

Exact amounts of the loans are not listed, but ranges are given.

Aquatic Sports Federations:

USA Swimming – Between $1 million and $2 million

USA Water Polo – Between $350,000 and $1 million

USA Diving – Between $150,000 and $350,000

United States Masters Swimming – Between $150,000 and $350,000

USA Artistic Swimming is not listed in the report, though with total annual revenues of under $2 million, it is possible that they received less than $150,000 from the program.

In addition to USA Swimming, a number of pools, pool operators, swim schools, and USA Swimming clubs received large PPP loans

Teams that received PPP Loans:

Note: this list is not exhaustive, given the scope of the companies that received PPP loans.

Programs that received between $150,000 and $350,000:

Berkeley Aquatic Club, New Providence, New Jersey

Carmel Swim Club, Carmel, Indiana

Crawfish Aquatics, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Dad’s Club Aquatic Center, Houston, Texas

Excel Aquatics, Brentwood, Tennessee

Empire Swimming, White Plains, New York

First Colony Swim Team, Sugar Land, Texas

Fullerton Aquatics Sports Team (FAST), Fullerton, California

KATY Aquatic Team for Youth, Katy, Texas

Lakeside Aquatic Club, Flower Mound, Texas

Machine Aquatics, Vienna, Virginia

Mecklenburg Aquatic Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

New Trier Aquatics

Nitro Swimming Bee Cave, Austin, Texas

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Henrico, Virginia

Occoquan Swimming, Manassas, Virginia

Quicksilver Swimming, San Jose, California

Rochester Swim Club Orcas, Rochester, Minnesota

Waterloo Swimming, Austin, Texas

Programs that received between $350,000 and $1 million:

City of Midland Aquatics, Midland, Texas

De Anza Cupertino Aquatics, San Jose, California

Houston Swim Club, Houston, Texas

Imagine Swimming (Manhattan Makos), New York, New York

Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP), Bethesda, Maryland

Santa Clara Swim Club, Santa Clara, California

SELA Aquatics, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

SwimAtlanta Aquatics, Atlanta, California

Irvine Novaquatics, Irvine, California

USA Swimming has already distributed $1.5 million in grants to member clubs to help them survive the coronavirus shutdown, while an application period for another $1.5 million opened earlier this month.