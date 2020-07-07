Application Period Open For Additional $1.5M of USA Swimming COVID Grants

USA Swimming is now accepting online applications for phase two of its COVID-19 Relief Program, which offers up to $1.5 million to support swim clubs affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, USA Swimming pledged $1 million to help support member clubs while the pandemic had shut down training and competition for clubs across the country. By May, USA Swimming announced that it had awarded almost $1.5 million in grants and promised up to $1.5 million more in a second wave of grants. The first round saw grant applications from about 317 clubs, or about 10% of USA Swimming‘s club membership.

The application period for phase two opened as of July 1, per the USA Swimming website. Applications are due in by Friday, July 10.

Clubs can be considered for grants up to $5,000, and USA Swimming says the expected average grant is about $3,000. The relief program guidelines for round 2 recommend that clubs use the grants to help member families with “relief from club dues obligations”, to retain local counsel to help navigate the club’s local re-opening rules, to cover facility rental fees, or to offset club operating expenses, though the grants are “not to include staff payroll expenses or purchase of equipment.”

USA Swimming‘s site says award determinations should be completed by July 22 and announced and distributed during the week of August 10.