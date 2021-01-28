NCAP 14-Year-Old Simon Bermudez Hits 46.42 100 FR, 1:52.69 200 IM

2021 PV January Classic

January 23rd, 2021

Springfield, VA

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results on MeetMobile, search “January Classic”

This past weekend Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP) and The FISH met for the January Classic. The meet was held in two sessions, and with mixed events.

Nation’s Capital 14-year-old Simon Bermudez posted a pair of lifetime bests at the meet. Bermudez has improved his times significantly and consistently over the past year, and continued to do so last weekend. He first swam the 100 free, finishing in 46.42. The swim marked his first sub-47 performance to date. At the start of 2020, Bermudez had a personal best of 47.80, which he swam on 12/15/19. A couple months later, he went on to post a 47.66 on 3/8/2020, when he was still 13 years old. Bermudez then clocked a 47.02 on 11/14/20 as a 14-year-old. Still 14, Bermudez’s time stands at #76 all-time for 13-14 boys.

Bermudez also raced the 200 IM this past weekend, swimming a 1:52.69, a personal best by over a second. Similarly, he has shown huge improvement in this event over the past year. On the 12/15/19, Bermudez swam a personal best 1:57.21. He went on the swim a 1:55.53 in February of 2020, which was his fastest time as a 13-year-old. In October, Bermudez dropped big again, swimming a 1:53.71, which stood as his best until last weekend. The 1:52.69 ties Bermudez for #51 all-time for 13-14 boys. He posted fast splits all-around, but got out to an exceptionally quick start, with a 24.48 fly split and 28.24 back split, for a 52.72 on the first 100.