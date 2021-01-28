48.8 Backstroker Sean Rogers Gives Duke Men Their 1st 2022 Verbal Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sean Rogers from Westport, Connecticut has announced his intention to swim at Duke University in the class of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Duke University! I was immediately drawn Duke due to the incredible coaching staff and the welcoming and supportive athletes. Continuing my athletic and academic career at Duke is truly a great honor. I am beyond thrilled that I can call myself a Blue Devil!! 🔵😈”

Rogers swims for Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. He is a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield, Connecticut but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has been taking his courses online. He told SwimSwam, “[Fairfield Prep’s] flexibility has allowed me to train more consistently in Florida during the pandemic.”

Rogers competed unattached at the Florida Virtual Championships in Clearwater in December, logging lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back. His 100 back time of 48.82 was nearly a full second faster than the newly-minted PB he had swum at the end of August; it marked his first Summer Juniors cut in the event. In August, swimming with CPAC, he unleashed a handful of lifetime-best performances in the 500 free, 200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Rogers added three new PBs (50 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM) in October, earning Futures cuts in the 50 free and 200 fly.

100 back – 48.82

200 back – 1:48.74

50 free – 20.96

100 free – 45.80

200 free – 1:40.73

500 free – 4:35.27

100 fly – 49.13

200 fly – 1:52.28

100 breast – 58.16

200 IM – 1:52.44

400 IM – 4:08.84

“I felt a strong and immediate connection with Dan Colella and Doak Finch. Their love and passion for swimming and guiding the Duke swimmers to reach their full potential was so profoundly evident. Continuing my college swimming career with Duke is a huge honor. It goes without saying that I am blessed to have the privilege of studying at one of the top universities in the country as well.

I really want to thank my childhood coaches Betsy and Mark, home CPAC coaches Jamie, Igor, and Brennan, and Florida coaches Fred and Bill. Swimming is a long journey and all have taught me valuable lessons along the way. The unconditional support of my parents and brother allowed me to fulfill my dream of continuing to pursue my passions both in the pool and the classroom. I am beyond thrilled that I can call myself a Blue Devil!”

