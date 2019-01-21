NCAA Weekly Preview #10: What College Meets to Watch This Week

There are oftentimes too many meets to focus on in one week of the NCAA season. With all of the racing going on across the country this week, zone in on a few big ones that should produce fast swimming, great races, and more intrigue.

The weekly preview is meant to highlight big meets of the week, including any key races to watch, people coming back from injury or time off, or anything else you need to know. Let us know in the comments about other meets we didn’t talk about here, and why we should pay attention to them!

Note that these are just several meets that piqued our interest, and this is not a comprehensive preview for every single meet happening this week.

CAL V. ARIZONA, CAL V. ARIZONA STATE

Date – 1/25 & 1/26

Hosts – Arizona State & Arizona

Why you should pay attention: Cal will travel to the desert for a Friday match-up with Arizona State and then a dual with Arizona the next day. We’re ramping up into championship season, with Pac-12’s about a month out– every meet will give us more intel on how Cal looks, and we may get some answers on Hugo Gonzalez‘s potential racing this season (though it would be surprising if he was able to figure out his eligibility/transfer formalities this quickly into the new semester). Cierra Runge of ASU will also be racing against the first NCAA program she was ever a part of, the Cal Bears. Distance specialists Kirsten Jacobsen, Hannah Cox, and Brooks Fail from Arizona will try to target one of Cal’s weaker disciplines (especially on the women’s side).

STANFORD V. ARIZONA, STANFORD V. ARIZONA STATE

Date – 1/25 & 1/26

Hosts – Arizona & Arizona State

Why you should pay attention: While Cal is at Arizona State, Stanford will be at Arizona. And vice versa. We haven’t seen the Stanford women race since last year (ha!) but we’ll be treated to two straight days of racing from them. In fact, it’s been over two months since the Cardinal women have raced in NCAA competition.

NC STATE V. VIRGINIA

Date – 1/26

Hosts – NC State

Why you should pay attention: Two of the toughest teams in the ACC and the country will go to battle, with former NC State assistant Todd DeSorbo taking his Cavaliers to Raleigh. NC State has the upper hand on paper, but this is going to be a meet where we see people step up.

LOUISVILLE V. KENTUCKY

Date – 1/26

Hosts – Kentucky

Why you should pay attention: The in-state rivalry between Kentucky’s top teams will rage on this Saturday in Lexington. This is definitely Louisville’s meet to lose, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Wildcats like Asia Seidt and Peter Wetzlar swim fast.

AUBURN V. FLORIDA, GEORGIA V. TENNESSEE

Date – 1/26

Hosts – Auburn, Tennessee

Why you should pay attention: The SEC has two grisly match-ups set for Saturday, one in Auburn and one in Knoxville. There are bound to be a ton of great races between these two dual meets.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE