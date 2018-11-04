Navy Sweeps Quad Meet vs. American, Bucknell, Lafayette

Lafayette, Navy, American at Bucknell

Men: Bucknell def. American 224-75; Bucknell def. Lafayette 221-67; Navy def. Bucknell 210-84; Navy def. American 215-73; Navy def. Lafayette 215-67

Women: Navy def. American 260-58; Navy def. Bucknell 214.5-101.5; Navy def. Lafayette 270-42;

Results

Lewisburg, Pa.

Nov. 2-3, 2018

Courtesy: Navy Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. –– The Navy swimming and diving teams combined for 29 event wins and 21 second-place finishes in defeating Patriot League-foes American, Bucknell and Lafayette Saturday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pa. Each Navy team is now 8-1 in dual meets this season.

The Navy men won all 16 events and placed second in 13 of them to defeat American (0-7), 215-73; Bucknell (2-3), 210-84; and Lafayette (0-4), 215-67. The Navy women’s team recorded 13 wins and eight second-place showings to beat the Eagles (4-3), 260-58; the Bison (5-1), 214.5-101.5; and the Leopards (0-4), 270-42.

Additionally, 19 different Mids won at least one of the 28 individual events.

“It was good to get in a lot of racing this afternoon,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts. “We walked away with several things we definitely need to work on heading into the next meets on our schedule. We look forward to getting back to work.”

“We were really pleased with our performance coming off of exam week,” said Navy women’s swimming head coach John Morrison. “It was a long day, but the team put a lot of good energy into the meet and that led us to coming away with three wins. We have some things to work on moving forward, and we are getting excited for the experience of our first three-day meet of the year in two weeks.”

Four members of the men’s team came away with a pair of victories. The first to earn the double was Daniel Cook (So., Virginia Beach, Va.) as he won the 200 free (1:41.84) and the 100 free (46.23) races. Next was Dean Nguyen (So., Seattle, Wash.) in winning the 100 breast (55.87) and the 200 breast (2:02.94). Soon to follow was Luke Johnson (So., Charlotte, N.C.) as he won the 1000 free (9:36.72) and the 500 free (4:42.32). Completing the foursome was Bradley Buchter (Jr., Hickory, N.C.) with wins on both the one- (377.50) and three-meter (385.20) diving events.

The lone two Mids on the women’s side to record multiple victories were Lauren Barber (Sr., New Wilmington, Pa.) and Ashley Boddiford (So., Oviedo, Fla.). Barber won both breaststroke events (1:02.61 and 2:15.57) and Boddiford placed first in the 200 back (2:02.17) and 200 IM (2:08.35) events.

Also winning an individual event for the men’s team were James Wilson (Jr., Ephrata, Pa.), 100 back (50.00); Micah Oh (So., Kent, Ohio), 200 fly (1:53.37); Zach Piedt (Sr., Fort Mill, S.C.), 50 free (21.19); Caleb Mauldin (Fr., Chesapeake, Va.), 200 back (1:52.17); Vince Everman (Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.), 100 fly (51.21); and Brayden Lauffer (Sr., Apex, N.C.), 200 IM (1:53.32).

Completing the list of Navy women to win an event were Alicia Mancilla (Fr., Miami, Fla.), 1000 free (10:23.19); Erin Scudder (Jr., Western Springs, Ill.), 200 free (1:52.94); Kelly Huffer (Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.), 200 fly (2:04.44); Brooke West (Fr., River Forest, Ill.), 50 free (23.88); Martina Thomas (Fr., Fayetteville, Ark.), 500 free (5:00.33); Caroline Turner (Fr., Phoenixville, Pa.), one-meter diving (253.10); and Meghan Gerdes (So., Spring, Texas), three meter diving (307.85).

Navy also swept all four relay events.

Both Navy teams will next be in action in two weeks. The men’s swimmers will take part in a Nov. 16-18 meet at Indiana Univ.-Purdue Univ. Indianapolis, the women’s swimmers will compete on those same three days at Liberty and the Navy divers will play host to the Navy Diving Invitational Nov. 15-17.

Courtesy: Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men’s swimming & diving team went 2-1 at its quad meet on Saturday afternoon at Kinney Natatorium.

The Bison topped American (224-75) and Lafayette (221-67) by commanding margins but fell to Navy, winner of the past 15 Patriot League Championships, 210-84. They totaled 10 top-three finishes at the meet and improved to 2-3 (2-2 Patriot League) on the season.

Charlie McFarland, Jack Rose, Sam Sweeney and Matt McGoey teamed for Bucknell’s lone first-place finish, winning the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.58. McGoey added second- (200 IM) and third- (200 backstroke) place finishes in individual events while McFarland and Rose were also members of the third-place 200 medley relay team.

Liam Pitt was a standout performer for the Bison, scoring runner-up finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and a third-place effort in the 100 freestyle. Chadd Cummings took second in the 100 breaststroke and swam the breaststroke leg for the third-place 200 medley relay team.

In the 1-meter dive, Garrett Sommer moved to sixth (261.35) from seventh (259.73) in the Bucknell annals. His score of 241.05 in the 3-meter dive would have been good for 10th in school history if he didn’t already own the seventh-best mark (261.45).

The Bison next host the Bucknell Invitational from Friday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 18 at Kinney Natatorium.

First Place:

Charlie McFarland, Jack Rose, Sam Sweeney, Matt McGoey – 200 freestyle relay, 1:26.58

Second Place:

Chadd Cummings – 100 breaststroke, 57.09

Matt McGoey – 200 IM, 1:56.85

Liam Pitt – 50 freestyle, 21.26

Liam Pitt – 100 butterfly, 51.62

Derek Knight, Nate Romanowski, Vince Filippini, Carter Weiland – 200 freestyle relay, 1:29.81

Third Place:

Matt McGoey – 200 backstroke, 1:56.80

Liam Pitt – 100 freestyle, 47.47

Jack Rose, Chadd Cummings, Liam Pitt, Charlie McFarland – 200 medley relay, 1:33.62

Jacob Lubinski, Tom Gannon, Sam Miller, Nick Haddad – 200 freestyle relay – 1:31.17

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bolstered by 18 top-three finishes, the Bucknell women’s swimming & diving team topped two of three squads that attended its quad meet on Saturday at Kinney Natatorium.

The Bison downed American (231-84) and Lafayette (251-45) by wide margins but fell to Navy, winner of the past seven Patriot League Championships, 214.5-101.5. With those results, they moved to 5-1 (3-1 Patriot League) on the season.

Bucknell had a quartet of first-place finishers: Emma Hadley (100 backstroke), Maddie Hartigan (1,000 freestyle), Abigail Rosenberg (100 freestyle) and Lindsay Smalec (100 butterfly).

Hartigan’s time of 10:23.19 in the 1,000 freestyle was good for ninth in Bison history; this is the second time the freshman has cracked Bucknell’s top 10 in an event this year, as she previously clocked the 10th-fastest time in the 200 freestyle (1:52.33) during Oct. 21’s meet against Boston University and Richmond.

Maggie Wyngowski claimed runner-up finishes in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM while Julie Byrne took second in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.

In addition to her individual title, Rosenberg (50 freestyle, 200 freestyle) and Smalec (200 butterfly, 200 IM) each posted two third-place finishes. Hartigan also took second in the 500 freestyle while Hadley was third in the 200 backstroke. Hadley, Wyngowski, Alexis Faria and Rosenberg teamed for a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

The Bison next host the Bucknell Invitational from Friday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 18 at Kinney Natatorium.

First Place:

Emma Hadley – 100 backstroke, 57.34

Maddie Hartigan – 1,000 freestyle, 10:23.19 (9th in school history)

Abigail Rosenberg – 100 freestyle, 52.25

Lindsay Smalec – 100 butterfly, 56.84

Second Place:

Julie Byrne – 100 backstroke, 57.56

Julie Byrne – 200 backstroke, 2:04.06

Maddie Hartigan – 500 freestyle, 5:05.63

Maggie Wyngowski – 100 breaststroke, 1:06.93

Maggie Wyngowski – 200 breaststroke, 2:23.77

Maggie Wyngowski – 200 IM, 2:08.41

Emma Hadley, Maggie Wyngowski, Alexis Faria, Abigail Rosenberg – 200 medley relay, 1:47.08

Third Place

Alexis Faria – 100 butterfly, 57.87

Emma Hadley – 200 backstroke, 2:05.04

Abigail Rosenberg – 50 freestyle, 24.58

Abigail Rosenberg – 200 freestyle, 1:55.44

Lindsay Smalec – 200 butterfly, 2:07.00

Lindsay Smalec – 200 IM, 2:10.21

Mary Weinstein – 200 breaststroke, 2:27.78

Courtesy: Lafayette Athletics

LEWISBERG, Pa. – The Lafayette swimming and diving team continued their season in a quad meet at Bucknell on Saturday afternoon. Competing against Lafayette was the aforementioned Bucknell, along with both Navy and American.

On the men’s side, the Leopards were lead by four fourth place finishes. The first was freshman Justin Lloyd finishing fourth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:53.65. Llyod also took home fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 4:47.01. Senior Kyle Doherty also had a fourth place finish, with a time of 21.58 in the 50-yard freestyle. The final fourth place was from sophomore Tanner McFarland in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 53.16.

In the 200-yard freestyle, junior Bryce Currie finished sixth with a time of 1:46.84. Freshman Michael Gorgan also had a sixth place finish, as he finished in 1:00.20 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

On the women’s side, the foursome of Faye Melekos, Tara Leininger, Anne Marie Mozrall, and Emily Wilson took home eighth place in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 1:53.87. Leininger also took home eighth place in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1:58.79, as well as Wilson finishing eighth in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 24.85.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, junior Emily Benson finished ninth with a time of 11:39.71.

Lafayette returns to action next Saturday, November 10th as the women’s team heads up to Brooklyn to take on LIU Brooklyn in an away dual meet.