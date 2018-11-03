Columbia Rallies for 156-144 Win Over Northeastern

Northeastern at Columbia

Columbia def. Northeastern 156-144

Results

New York City, New York

Nov. 3, 2018

NEW YORK — After trailing for the majority of the meet, the Columbia women’s swimming and diving team rallied for victories in the final two events to earn a come-from-behind victory over the Northeastern Huskies, 156-144, at the Uris Natatorium on Saturday afternoon.

Following a win over Penn on Friday night, the Lions are 2-0 in dual meets to begin the 2018-19 campaign.

Heading into the penultimate event, Columbia trailed by eight points and needed some big performances to claim the victory. Senior Jessica Antiles provided just that, leading a 1-2 finish in the 400-yard individual medley. Antiles came into the wall with a winning time of 4:25.81, while first-year Mary Pruden provided important points by finishing second at 4:27.70.

“My coaches came up to Mary, Madison (Leblanc) and I and told us that we needed to go 1-2 in order to win the meet,” said Antiles. “I said to Mary beforehand, ‘We’ve been training so hard. We can do it. I have a tremendous amount of confidence.’ So, I just gave it absolutely everything I had and we came out with the win.”

The Lions went on to secure the team victory as Columbia’s 200 freestyle relay squad of sophomore Susie Zhu, senior Mary Ashby, sophomore Jessica He and first-year Claire Lin posted the win with a time of 1:36.04.

Columbia’s divers provided a phenomenal spark to kick things off, going 1-2-3 in the opening event on the 3-meter springboard. Senior Kim Yang got the win with a score of 256.51, followed by first years Michelle Lee (250.96) and Briget Rosendahl (244.58). On 1-meter, the Lions continued their dominance as Rosendahl claimed the win in 253.80 and Lee was second with a score of 250.95.

Struggling to get going, the Lions failed to earn wins in the first four swimming events. It wasn’t until the 100 breaststroke where Antiles provided a victory with a time of 1:05.51 ahead of first-year Yani Le in second at 1:05.62.

First years Pruden and Le also tabbed individual triumphs of their own. Pruden finished first in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.07, while Le earned a win in the 200 breast in 2:21.74. Sophomore Emily Wang posted a first-place finish as well, coming into the wall first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.32.

Columbia will return to action next Friday, Nov. 9, continuing Ivy League action on the road against Yale at 5 p.m. ET.

NEW YORK – The Northeastern swimming and diving team (3-2) fell in the final events to Columbia (2-0) on Saturday afternoon, 156-144.

After the Huskies dominated the majority of the dual meet, the Lions succeeded in the final two events to steal a behind-the-back lead over the Huskies.

Despite the loss, Huskies Megan Clark and Carly Schnabel had successful days in New York, accounting for first place finishes in all of the solo freestyle events. Clark conquered the short distance freestyle earning first in the 50Y (23.17), 100Y (51.53) and 200Y (1:51.30) while Schnabel took care of the long-distance events, taking first in the 500Y (5:01.17) and 1000Y (10:17.99).

Other first place finishes included Sidney Smith‘s in the 100Y backstroke with a time of 57.87 and Cloe Bedard-Khalid in the 200Y butterfly finishing in 2:06.54. The 200Y medley relay team took home the Huskies’ final first-place finish as S. Smith, Clark, Klara Juliusson and Matilda Weiler swam a 1:44.57.

Up Next:

The Huskies return to Boston University Nov. 16-18 for the Terrier Invitational.