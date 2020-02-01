Navy Men Beat Columbia to Close Regular Season

NAVY vs. COLUMBIA

Jan. 31, 2020

Hosted by Navy

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

NAVY 200

COLUMBIA 100

PRESS RELEASE – NAVY

ANNAPOLIS, Md. –– The Navy (11-3) men’s swimming and diving team placed first and second in 10 events to close the regular season with a 200-100 victory over Columbia (4-3), Friday afternoon at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis. The result snapped a three-meet losing streak in the series for the Mids.

“Today was a collaborative effort from the whole team, but led by our senior class in the last dual meet of their careers,” said Navy assistant coach Mark Liscinsky . “The seniors have had some great meets against Columbia over the last three seasons but fell short each time. The rest of the team competed their hearts out to give them this victory.”

After the Lions won the opening 200 medley relay by three-tenths of a second, Luke Johnson (Jr., Charlotte, N.C.) placed first and Billy Cadigan (Jr., Lutherville, Md.) finished in second place in the 1000 freestyle. Johnson posted a time of 9:16.58 to win the race by 21 seconds. Columbia won the next race, the 200 freestyle, but Navy swimmers touched the wall in second, third and fourth places to give up just one point of its advantage.

Navy would take control of the meet in the next three events. Caleb Mauldin (So., Chesapeake, Va.) led a 1-2-3 finish for the Mids in the 100 backstroke with his time of 49.00. Dean Nguyen (Jr., Seattle, Wash.) followed by winning the 100 breaststroke (55.01) with teammate Chris Bondarowicz (Jr., Scotch Plains, N.J.) placing second (56.39). The ensuing event, the 200 butterfly, was won by Micah Oh (Jr., Kent, Ohio) in a time of 1:47.65 with Ethan Tack (So., Dix Hills, N.Y.) finishing in second place (1:48.95).

“Having the start that we did today was big,” said Liscinsky. “Columbia had some strong performances, but we were able to continually stretch the lead.”

The Lions claimed victories in the two sprint freestyle races, but those wins were offset by a 1-2 Navy finish in the one-meter diving event. Bradley Buchter (Sr., Hickory, N.C.) posted a score of 414.90 points to win the event by 84 points over Patrick Carter (Jr., West Islip, N.Y.).

Dominick Wallace (Jr., La Jolla, Calif.) won the 200 back for Navy (1:47.07), with Mauldin earning the silver medal in the race (1:49.14). Nguyen and Bondarowicz repeated their placings in the 200 breaststroke, then Johnson won the 500 freestyle by three seconds (4:31.44). James Wilson (Sr., Lancaster, Pa.) followed with a 49.42 to win the 100 butterfly by seven-tenths of a second, then Tack led a 1-2-3 Navy finish in the 200 individual medley. He recorded a time of 1:51.50 to take the race by 1.5 seconds over Oh and by 2.2 seconds over Mike Jeschke (Fr., Augusta, Ga.).

Buchter would win the three-meter diving event with a score of 383.85. Finishing in second place was Carter (307.20) and Navy’s Jake Hedrick (Jr., Hummelstown, Pa.) placed third (305.63).

Columbia closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay.

“This meet was a true testament to the training the team has done all year long,” said Liscinsky, “which can be attributed to the leadership on the team. It has been an honor to work with this group of guys. We are blessed to be able to walk onto the pool deck each day and know that they are going to give you everything they have. We still have many goals ahead of ourselves for the remainder of the season, and our staff is very excited to see what the team will do with the opportunities they have to reach them.”

Both Navy teams will play host to Bucknell, Delaware, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh and Shippensburg Saturday at noon in the non-scoring Navy Invite. Then the Mids will turn their attention to the Feb. 19-22 Patriot League Championship in Lejeune Hall.

PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Despite winning both relays, the Columbia men’s swimming and diving team suffered a 200-100 loss against Navy at Lejune Hall on Friday afternoon.

Columbia moves to 4-3 (3-2 Ivy League) on the season, while the Midshipmen rise to 11-3 overall.

In Navy’s home finale, the Lions got off on the right foot with a win the 200-yard medley relay as Cole Stevens , Nian-Guo Liu , Jonas Kistorp and Albert Gwo clocked the winning time in 1:29.38, but the Midshipmen hung close by with a 2-3 finish in the event.

Navy jumped ahead after posting the top two times in the 1,000 freestyle, and although Columbia earned a trio of individual wins throughout the meet, the Midshipmen used depth to stretch their lead.

Liu contributed Columbia’s first individual win of the day, breaking away in the 200 free with a winning time of 1:37.75. Gwo continued his win-streak in the 50 freestyle, leading the pack with a time of 20.35, and also went on to win the 100 free after touching the wall in 45.18.

First-year diver Ben Blizard had Columbia’s best finishes on both springboard events, including a third-place showing on 1-meter (328.95) and a fourth-place finish on 3-meter (305.40). Senior Shinya Kondo placed fifth on both boards.

Columbia wrapped up the meet on a high note as Liu, Gwo, Hayden Liu and William Tan combined for the top time in the 400 free relay at 3:02.41.

The Lions will look to get back on track, returning to Percy Uris Natatorium for the home finale on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. ET. The meet will serve as Senior Day for the program’s nine seniors.

For the latest on the Columbia men’s swimming and diving program, follow @ColumbiaMenSwim on Twitter, @ColumbiaMenSwimming and @ColumbiaDiving on Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.