Burdisso Splits 43.0, Wins Twice as NU Men, Minn Women Win B1G Triple Dual

PURDUE V. NORTHWESTERN V. MINNESOTA TRIPLE DUAL

Jan 31 – Feb 1, 2020

West Lafayette, IN

Short Course Yards

WOMEN’S MEET

FINAL SCORES

Minnesota 233, Purdue 120

Minnesota 188, Northwestern 165

Northwestern 207, Purdue 146

Minnesota claimed three events today and held off Northwestern and Purdue to win after two days of competition.

Jordan McGinty was 50.96 to take the 100 free over NU’s Malorie Han (51.57), and Tevyn Waddell was able to edge out NU’s Miriam Guevara in the 100 fly, 54.53 to 54.81.

The Gophers surged in the 500 free, with Kate Sullivan claiming the win at 4:54.28 followed by teammate Abbey Kilgallon (4:56.83). In the 200 breast, Lindsey Kozelsky of Minnesota came from behind over the last 50 to win in 2:12.87 over Purdue freshman Sylvia Kobylak (2:12.92) in a very close touch.

Calypso Sheridan anchored both of Northwestern’s relays today and won the 200 back as the Wildcat women beat Purdue but fell to the Gophers.

Sheridan was 22.55 anchoring the day’s opening 200 free relay as NU went 1:33.34 to win by over a full second over Minnesota’s 1:34.45. She was well ahead of the field in her sole individual event of the day, the 200 back, clocking a 1:58.85 as the only finisher under two minutes. Finally, in a tight race with Minnesota to close the meet in the 400 free relay, Sheridan maintained the NU lead with a 51.12 anchor leg as they edged the Gophers, 3:25.60 to 3:25.94.

Also contributing a win for the Wildcats was freshman Ally Larson, who led the 400 IM from start to finish. She clocked a 4:18.79, the only finisher sub-4:20.

MEN’S MEET

FINAL SCORES

Northwestern 200, Minnesota 153

Northwestern 184, Purdue 169

Purdue 184, Minnesota 169

The Wildcat men held on to their slim leads over Minnesota and Purdue after yesterday’s session as freshman Federico Burdisso put in several big swims.

The Italian first took on the 100 free, clocking a 44.10 to nearly get into 43-second territory. Purdue’s Nikola Acin was 44.55 for second. With the 200 back in between, Burdisso returned in the 100 fly to clock a 47.71, ahead of Minnesota’s Matt Thomas (48.52).

Burdisso wasn’t on the 200 free relay, but he nearly clawed NU to the win in the 400 free relay, splitting 43.07. They’d touch in 2:58.71, with Purdue winning in 2:58.33 and getting a 43.92 split from Acin.

The Wildcats had two more individual winners, Manu Bacarizo and freshman Marcus Mok. Bacarizo, a sophomore, took the 200 back in 1:45.11 ahead of Minnesota freshman Gavin Olson (1:46.59). Mok was 1:59.53 to win the 200 breast, upsetting Minnesota’s Max McHugh (2:01.94). McHugh has been a 1:55 in a dual meet this season, and was 1:54.72 at this meet last year; Mok, meanwhile, was a little off his dual meet best of 1:58.82.

Purdue claimed the opening 200 free relay in 1:20.09, with Ryan Hrosik splitting 19.76 and Ryan Lawrence anchoring in 19.89. Brett Riley won the 400 IM, following up his 200 IM win, going 3:55.73, and Nick McDowell added to his 1000 free win yesterday with a 4:26.81 500 free win today.