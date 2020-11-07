Nakamura To Add London Roar Relay Power For ISL Semi-Finals

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE

After matches 7 and 8, which concluded yesterday, November 6th in Budapest, London Roar is tied with Energy Standard in slot #2 among the ISL league-wide rankings.

Roar, whose arsenal includes such weapons as Adam Peaty, Freya Anderson, Alia Atkinson, and Guilherme Guido, are mathematically into the final 8 headed to the semifinals, but still have a regular-season match starting on Monday, November 9th.

Adding to the post-season excitement is the fact that another teammate will be joining the Roar, as Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura has confirmed to SwimSwam he is headed to Budapest on Tuesday.

Nakamura has appeared on the Roar roster since early in the season but has yet to make it to the bubble and actually compete for the squad. That will change come the semifinals when the freestyle sprint specialist will join his team in a bid to make the final 4.

Nakamura owns a lifetime best SCM 50 free time of 21.16 from 2018 and is the national record holder in the SCM 100 free with his PB of 46.22 from that same year. The former would rank as the 5th fastest mark in this ISL season 2 league-wide, while the latter would rank 8th if he would have replicated it thus far this season.

However, where Nakamura will most likely make his biggest impact is in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, where London has taken a hit on occasion. The Roar ‘A’ relay has placed as high as 2nd in match #5 but its ‘B’ squad has been as slow as 7th in match #2.

Expanding to the entire league, however, Roar’s best time of 3:07.29 ranks just 10th. That relay from match #5 included the following splits:

Assuming Nakamura is at least good for a conservative 46-mid rolling start, just his addition alone could get the Roar more in the 3:05-high/3:06-low range to rival the likes of the Cali Condors and LA Current when it counts.

We have reached out to London Roar for comment on plans for Nakamura.

ISL Season 2 Team Rankings after Match #8: