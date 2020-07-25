NAG Record-holder, #9 Tyler Lu, Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyler Lu from Kirkland, Washington has announced his verbal commitment to Northwestern University for 2021-22. Lu ranks 9th on our top-20 list of recruits from the high school class of 2021.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northwestern University! I want to thank my friends, family, and @tommycunningham4 for being an amazing coach and supporting me throughout my swim career. Go Wildcats!”

Lu is the first verbal commitment for the Wildcats after the departure of Jeremy Lipp and the elevation of Katie Robinson to head coach. A true IMer, Lu excels in back, free and breast and hold the National Age Group Record for 13-14 boys in the 400 yard IM with 3:51.54. He is also a member of three NAG relay records: 11/12 200 SCY medley relay (2014); 13/14 400 SCY medley relay (2016); and 13/14 200 LCM medley relay (2016). Lu holds 2020 Olympic Team Trials qualifying times in the 200 IM (2:04.01) and 100 back (56.20).

Representing Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club at 2019 Winter Juniors West, Lu won the 200 IM (1:44.87), was runner-up in the 200 back (1:42.97), and placed 4th in the 100 back (47.82) and 9th in the 400 IM (3:50.26) at 2019 Winter Juniors West. At the Washington Open in February, he notched PBs in the 500 free (4:33.11), 200 breast (1:59.05), 100 fly (49.40), and 200 fly (1:49.25). He won the 200 breast and finished in the top-4 in the 50 free, 500 free, and 100 fly. Last summer, Lu earned PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.62), 100 free (51.93), 200 free (1:55.61), and 400 IM (4:29.39) at Pacific Northwest Long Course Championships. Two weeks later he added a lifetime best in the 100 fly (57.52) at Summer Junior Nationals.

Best Times:

200 IM – 1:44.87

400 IM – 3:48.14

200 back – 1:42.97

100 back – 47.34

200 free – 1:37.43

100 free – 44.60

50 free – 20.41

200 breast – 1:59.05

With a year left in high school to further improve his times, Lu would already be a B-final scorer in the 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM at 2020 B1G Men’s Championships. He would have been a C-finalist in the 100 free and just a tick out of scoring range in the 200 free (1:37.00 made it back). Lu will join the Wildcats’ class of 2025 with Daniel Matheson.

