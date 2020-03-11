Winter Juniors Finalist Daniel Matheson Verbals to Northwestern for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arizona-based distance freestyler Daniel Matheson has verbally committed to Northwestern for their class of 2025. He trains club with Scottsdale Aquatic Club and attends Sunrise Mountain High School; he’s a Scholastic All-American, too.

I am extremely blessed to announce my commitment to Northwestern University! I am so thankful for my family, friends and all the coaches I have had along the way. Special shoutout to Ryan Kent, Bob Platt and Kevin Zacher, they have done so much for me and my family, I can’t say thank you enough. Go ’Cats!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:42.15

500 free – 4:23.16

1000 free – 9:15.90

1650 free – 15:21.53

200 back – 1:51.85

200 fly – 1:48.39

200 IM – 1:49.69

400 IM – 3:54.19

Primarily a distance freestyler, Matheson also shows promise in the 200 fly and the IM events. At the 2019 Arizona DII State Championships, Matheson placed third in the 500 free (4:37.01) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:53.21). nort That mile, where he went his lifetime best 15:21.53, was his first mile in yards, ever.

Matheson would rank #3 in the 500 free and #4 in the 1650 free on NU’s roster this season, with only NCAAs left this season (nobody qualified for either event there). He also would be #3 in the 400 IM this year. NU will graduate top miler DJ Hwang and top 400 IMer Jeffrey Durmer after next season, though Matheson will get two seasons of overlap with current freshman and distance specialist Ryan King. He’ll also get three years with incoming freshman Jacob Rosner (4:21 in the 500 free).

Matheson appears to be the first public commit on the men’s side for the Wildcats’ class of 2025; another Arizona native, #5 Ashley Strouse, has already announced her commitment for the women.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

