2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day One

Women’s Ups/Downs

Includes the top 8 of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the 8 fastest out of heats this afternoon as “down”. This event is the one exception, where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relay Up Relay Down Drury 6 0 0 1 Queens (NC) 5 2 1 0 UC San Diego 4 2 1 0 Indianapolis 2 1 1 0 West Florida 2 1 0 1 West Chester 2 0 0 0 Azusa Pacific 1 3 0 0 St. Cloud State 1 3 0 1 Grand Valley 1 2 0 0 Fresno Pacific 1 1 0 0 Nova Southeastern 1 1 1 0 Tampa 1 1 1 0 Bloomsburg 1 0 0 0 Clarion 1 0 0 0 CS Mines 1 0 0 0 Northern Michigan 1 0 0 0 Wayne State 1 0 0 1 Wingate 0 5 1 0 Lindenwood 0 3 1 0 Carson-Newman 0 2 1 0 Augustana 0 1 0 0 Cal State East Bay 0 1 0 0 Colorado Mesa 0 1 0 0 Lynn 0 1 0 0 McKendree 0 1 0 0 Bellarmine 0 0 0 1 Delta State 0 0 0 1 Findlay 0 0 0 1 Sioux Falls 0 0 0 1 32 32 8 8

1000 Free

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 2 0 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Bloomsburg 1 0 1 CS Mines 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 UC San Diego 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Lindenwood 0 2 2 Augustana 0 1 1 Azusa Pacific 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 2 0 2 Queens (NC) 2 0 2 UC San Diego 1 1 2 Fresno Pacific 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Wingate 0 4 4 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Lynn 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 2 1 3 UC San Diego 2 1 3 Drury 2 0 2 Tampa 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Cal State East Bay 0 1 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Fresno Pacific 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

3 Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs Total St. Cloud State 1 3 4 Azusa Pacific 1 2 3 Grand Valley 1 1 2 Clarion 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 UC San Diego 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Bellarmine 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Drury 0 1 1 Findlay 0 1 1 Sioux Falls 0 1 1 St. Cloud State 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings