2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Day One
Women’s Ups/Downs
Includes the top 8 of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the 8 fastest out of heats this afternoon as “down”. This event is the one exception, where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8.
