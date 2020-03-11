Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day One

Women’s Ups/Downs

Includes the top 8 of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the 8 fastest out of heats this afternoon as “down”. This event is the one exception, where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relay Up Relay Down
Drury 6 0 0 1
Queens (NC) 5 2 1 0
UC San Diego 4 2 1 0
Indianapolis 2 1 1 0
West Florida 2 1 0 1
West Chester 2 0 0 0
Azusa Pacific 1 3 0 0
St. Cloud State 1 3 0 1
Grand Valley 1 2 0 0
Fresno Pacific 1 1 0 0
Nova Southeastern 1 1 1 0
Tampa 1 1 1 0
Bloomsburg 1 0 0 0
Clarion 1 0 0 0
CS Mines 1 0 0 0
Northern Michigan 1 0 0 0
Wayne State 1 0 0 1
Wingate 0 5 1 0
Lindenwood 0 3 1 0
Carson-Newman 0 2 1 0
Augustana 0 1 0 0
Cal State East Bay 0 1 0 0
Colorado Mesa 0 1 0 0
Lynn 0 1 0 0
McKendree 0 1 0 0
Bellarmine 0 0 0 1
Delta State 0 0 0 1
Findlay 0 0 0 1
Sioux Falls 0 0 0 1
32 32 8 8

1000 Free

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 2 0 2
Queens (NC) 1 1 2
Bloomsburg 1 0 1
CS Mines 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
UC San Diego 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Lindenwood 0 2 2
Augustana 0 1 1
Azusa Pacific 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 2 0 2
Queens (NC) 2 0 2
UC San Diego 1 1 2
Fresno Pacific 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
West Florida 1 0 1
Wingate 0 4 4
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Lynn 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Ups Downs Total
Queens (NC) 2 1 3
UC San Diego 2 1 3
Drury 2 0 2
Tampa 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Cal State East Bay 0 1 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Fresno Pacific 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

3 Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs Total
St. Cloud State 1 3 4
Azusa Pacific 1 2 3
Grand Valley 1 1 2
Clarion 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Northern Michigan 1 0 1
Wayne State 1 0 1
West Florida 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
UC San Diego 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Bellarmine 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Drury 0 1 1
Findlay 0 1 1
Sioux Falls 0 1 1
St. Cloud State 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Prelims Day 2 Psych Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 130 135 121 146 532
Drury 105 130 132 101 468
UC San Diego 98 120 85 111 414
Indianapolis 63 94 103 70 330
Nova Southeastern 52 89 87 64 292
Tampa 44 83 61 78 266
Lindenwood 45 58 66 44 213
Wingate 62.5 27 49 61 199.5
West Chester 31 45 37 35 148
Delta State 10 51 28 43 132
Wayne State 19 28 18 34 99
West Florida 44 20 15 17 96
Carson-Newman 35.5 52 0 3 90.5
CS Mines 14 28 30 16 88
St. Cloud State 37 12 28 0 77
Colorado Mesa 2 18 31 18 69
Grand Valley 26 0 34 7 67
Fresno Pacific 20 0 18 18 56
Sioux Falls 2 33 17 2 54
Indiana Univ (PA) 0 27 17 0 44
Bellarmine 18 4 14 0 36
Truman State 0 6 17 13 36
Azusa Pacific 19 0 15 0 34
Northern Michigan 16 4 12 0 32
Bloomsburg 12 0 6 1 19
Findlay 6 0 9 0 15
Clarion 13 0 0 0 13
Concordia Irvine 0 0 11 0 11
McKendree 1.5 8 0 0 9.5
Dixie State 0 5 0 0 5
Davenport 0 4 0 0 4
Lewis 0 0 0 4 4
Saginaw Valley 0 0 4 0 4
Cal State East Bay 1.5 0 0 2 3.5
Florida Tech 0 3 0 0 3
Augustana 2 0 0 0 2
Florida Southern 0 1 0 0 1
Lynn 1 0 0 0 1

 

