2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day One

Men’s Ups/Downs

Includes the top 8 of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the 8 fastest out of heats this afternoon as “down”. This event is the one exception, where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relay Up Relay Down Queens (NC) 4 1 1 0 McKendree 3 0 1 0 Nova Southeastern 3 0 1 0 Missouri S&T 2 2 0 1 UC San Diego 2 2 0 0 Delta State 2 1 1 0 Grand Valley 2 0 0 1 Carson-Newman 1 2 0 1 Lindenwood 1 2 0 1 Fresno Pacific 1 1 1 0 Wingate 1 1 0 1 Lewis 1 0 0 0 Simon Fraser 1 0 0 0 Drury 0 4 1 0 Indianapolis 0 3 1 0 Emmanuel 0 1 1 0 Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0 St. Cloud State 0 1 0 0 Tampa 0 1 0 0 Wayne State 0 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 0 0 1 Findlay 0 0 0 1

1000 Free

Team Ups Downs Total Missouri S&T 2 1 3 Lindenwood 1 2 3 Grand Valley 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Indianapolis 0 2 2 Drury 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 UC San Diego 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Ups Downs Total Nova Southeastern 2 0 2 Queens (NC) 2 0 2 Delta State 1 1 2 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Drury 0 2 2 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 UC San Diego 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Ups Downs Total McKendree 2 0 2 UC San Diego 2 0 2 Fresno Pacific 1 1 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Delta State 1 0 1 Lewis 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 2 2 Drury 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 St. Cloud State 0 1 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Delta State 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Emmanuel 1 0 1 Fresno Pacific 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Findlay 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

