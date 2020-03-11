Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day One

Men’s Ups/Downs

Includes the top 8 of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the 8 fastest out of heats this afternoon as “down”. This event is the one exception, where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relay Up Relay Down
Queens (NC) 4 1 1 0
McKendree 3 0 1 0
Nova Southeastern 3 0 1 0
Missouri S&T 2 2 0 1
UC San Diego 2 2 0 0
Delta State 2 1 1 0
Grand Valley 2 0 0 1
Carson-Newman 1 2 0 1
Lindenwood 1 2 0 1
Fresno Pacific 1 1 1 0
Wingate 1 1 0 1
Lewis 1 0 0 0
Simon Fraser 1 0 0 0
Drury 0 4 1 0
Indianapolis 0 3 1 0
Emmanuel 0 1 1 0
Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0
St. Cloud State 0 1 0 0
Tampa 0 1 0 0
Wayne State 0 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 0 0 0 1
Findlay 0 0 0 1

1000 Free

Team Ups Downs Total
Missouri S&T 2 1 3
Lindenwood 1 2 3
Grand Valley 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Indianapolis 0 2 2
Drury 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
UC San Diego 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Ups Downs Total
Nova Southeastern 2 0 2
Queens (NC) 2 0 2
Delta State 1 1 2
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Grand Valley 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Drury 0 2 2
Missouri S&T 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
UC San Diego 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Ups Downs Total
McKendree 2 0 2
UC San Diego 2 0 2
Fresno Pacific 1 1 2
Queens (NC) 1 1 2
Delta State 1 0 1
Lewis 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 2 2
Drury 0 1 1
Emmanuel 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
St. Cloud State 0 1 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total
Delta State 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Emmanuel 1 0 1
Fresno Pacific 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Findlay 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Missouri S&T 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Prelims Day 2 Psych Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
McKendree 88.5 144 90 100 422.5
Queens (NC) 86 100 107 67 360
Indianapolis 50 131 57 101 339
Drury 44 96 80 65 285
Emmanuel 35.5 91 57 81 264.5
Nova Southeastern 68 105 40 50 263
Delta State 63 61 43 92 259
UC San Diego 41.5 91 78 38 248.5
Tampa 7 80 49 66 202
Carson-Newman 36 49 35 60 180
Grand Valley 48 35 31 46 160
Colorado Mesa 10 51 17 67 145
Wingate 25 41 52 27 145
Lindenwood 22 21 6 66 115
Missouri S&T 48 13 30 17 108
Northern Michigan 4 11 44 25 84
Fresno Pacific 48.5 0 11 14 73.5
Wayne State 10 34 5 24 73
Simon Fraser 13 19 11 14 57
Lewis 16 0 6 7 29
Southern Connecticut 0 1 11 15 27
Findlay 2 20 1 0 23
Florida Southern 0 0 18 5 23
UT Permian Basin 0 12 0 11 23
Bellarmine 0 0 14 0 14
Florida Tech 0 0 13 0 13
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 11 0 0 11
St. Cloud State 9 0 0 0 9
Barton 0 0 2 6 8
Lynn 0 0 0 6 6
Missouri St. Louis 0 4 0 0 4
Ashland 0 0 0 3 3
CS Mines 0 0 2 0 2

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!