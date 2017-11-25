Missouri HS State Champ Franki Petrosino Commits to Kansas

According to Rockwood Swim Club, Franki Petrosino has announced her intention to swim for the University of Kansas next fall. She will join the class of 2022 with fellow verbal commits Claire Campbell, Kaitlyn Witt, Kate Steward, Paige Riekhof, and Sydnie Horne.

“I choose KU because ever since I first stepped on that campus on my unofficial visit I could never get it out of my head. I knew for so long that Kansas was the school for me and it was my goal to be able to swim for Coach Campbell and Coach Betz. On my official trip when I met all the girls, they further solidified my feelings about the school. The girls made it feel like more then [sic] a team, I got a sense of family. I could not have achieved my goals if it weren’t for my club coaches (especially coach Mary). I can’t wait to be a Jayhawk and start this next chapter! Rockchalk!”

Petrosino hails from Ellisville, Missouri and attends Lafayette High School, the reigning MSHSAA Girls State Swimming team champions. At the 2017 state meet, she took third in the 200 free (1:52.13) and fourth in the 100 fly (56.26), and swam legs on the winning 400 free relay (51.70 leadoff) and third-place 200 medley relay (25.82 butterfly). Petrosino swims year-round for Rockwood Swim Club. After notching PBs in the 100/200 free and 100 fly in high school season, she improved her times in the LCM 100/400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM during the summer.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 56.26

200 fly – 2:07.13

100 free – 51.70

200 free – 1:52.00

500 free – 5:02.84

Congratulations to Franki Petrosino who has made the decision to attend and compete for Kansas University – great decision – GO JAYHAWKS! — Rockwood Swim Club (@RockwoodSwim) September 7, 2017

