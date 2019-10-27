Minna Atherton Swims 54.89 SCM 100 BK, First ISL World Record Swim

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST
- Group B, Match 2
- Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
- 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
Just under an hour after she broke the Australian, Oceania, and Commonwealth records, 19-year-old Minna Atherton has now broken the world record in the SCM 100 back. The Aussie teen is now the first woman to break 55 seconds with her winning event time of 54.89.
Atherton has swam the 100 back 4 times over the past week, slowly getting faster for each and every swim. She first swam a 55.45 leading off the 400 medley relay, following that swim up with a 55.42 in the individual event last week in Lewisville.
This week, she first led off the medley relay with a 55.12, which originally set the new Aussie/Oceania/Commonwealth records. Most recently in the individual event, Atherton crushed the field for the London Roar with her winning time of 54.89.
Her time as taken over Hungarian Katinka Hosszu‘s former world record time of 55.03 from the 2014 World Championships.
This is now the first world record achieved at an ISL meet. Atherton’s world record, however, will be officially ratified by FINA since it is within the latter five ISL meets.
In an extremely loaded field (women 100 and 200 back), absolutely bursting st the seams with stars, Minna is sending a message— at only 19, she will be dangerous in Tokyo.
Amazing race, it was a pleasure to watch!!!
I think Regan will have some competition
It’ll be interesting to see how this translates to LCM for Minna. Her underwarters are as close to perfect as they can get.
Well, she got under 59 seconds twice this year in the 100, so hopefully she can continue to improve her swim speed.
She needs to consistently be below 59 before she thinks about challenging Regan
I don’t know much about Regan since I don’t follow US swimming. Was she consistently under 59 before breaking WR?
Yes. 58 2017 jr worlds, 58 several times in 2018, 58.45 two months before her world record
Ah, all the signs were there then. Still dropped a ton of time though!