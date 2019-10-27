Minna Atherton Swims 54.89 SCM 100 BK, First ISL World Record Swim

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Full day 1 results

Just under an hour after she broke the Australian, Oceania, and Commonwealth records, 19-year-old Minna Atherton has now broken the world record in the SCM 100 back. The Aussie teen is now the first woman to break 55 seconds with her winning event time of 54.89.

Atherton has swam the 100 back 4 times over the past week, slowly getting faster for each and every swim. She first swam a 55.45 leading off the 400 medley relay, following that swim up with a 55.42 in the individual event last week in Lewisville.

This week, she first led off the medley relay with a 55.12, which originally set the new Aussie/Oceania/Commonwealth records. Most recently in the individual event, Atherton crushed the field for the London Roar with her winning time of 54.89.

Her time as taken over Hungarian Katinka Hosszu‘s former world record time of 55.03 from the 2014 World Championships.

This is now the first world record achieved at an ISL meet. Atherton’s world record, however, will be officially ratified by FINA since it is within the latter five ISL meets.