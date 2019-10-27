Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ICYMI: Watch Minna Atherton Break SCM 100 BK World Record At ISL Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

  • Group B, Match 2
  • Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
  • 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
  Full day 1 results

In case you missed, watch Minna Atherton‘s 100 back world record race video, set during the ISL Budapest meet.

The Aussie teen sensation attempted to break the 2014 world record, held by Iron team captain Katinka Hosszu, four times over the course of a week. Atherton’s swim now makes her the first woman under 55 seconds in the SCM 100 back, with her new world standard of 54.89.

2
Scott Morgan

Didn’t she underwater kick right through the 15m mark?

1 hour ago
Verram

Well it’s only 25m so she only had to swim 10m.. that’s why I prefer long course .. more actual swimming

46 minutes ago

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio.

