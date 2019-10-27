ICYMI: Watch Minna Atherton Break SCM 100 BK World Record At ISL Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST
- Group B, Match 2
- Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
- 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ESPN3 Live Stream Links:
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Start Lists (pre-meet)
- Full day 1 results
In case you missed, watch Minna Atherton‘s 100 back world record race video, set during the ISL Budapest meet.
The Aussie teen sensation attempted to break the 2014 world record, held by Iron team captain Katinka Hosszu, four times over the course of a week. Atherton’s swim now makes her the first woman under 55 seconds in the SCM 100 back, with her new world standard of 54.89.
Unbelievable! 👏🎉
It's an unforgettable moment as @MinnaAtherton sets the first World Record in ISL history, clocking an astonishing 54.89 in the 100m backstroke to become the first woman to go under 55 seconds!
🌎🏊♀️#ISL2019 #AquaPower pic.twitter.com/jduSEksTmw
— International Swimming League (@iswimleague) October 27, 2019
Didn’t she underwater kick right through the 15m mark?
Well it’s only 25m so she only had to swim 10m.. that’s why I prefer long course .. more actual swimming