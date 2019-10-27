ICYMI: Watch Minna Atherton Break SCM 100 BK World Record At ISL Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Full day 1 results

In case you missed, watch Minna Atherton‘s 100 back world record race video, set during the ISL Budapest meet.

The Aussie teen sensation attempted to break the 2014 world record, held by Iron team captain Katinka Hosszu, four times over the course of a week. Atherton’s swim now makes her the first woman under 55 seconds in the SCM 100 back, with her new world standard of 54.89.