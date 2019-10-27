International Swimming League Match 4 in Budapest – Day 2 Live Recap

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Full day 1 results

Lane Assignments for day two:

Lanes 1 & 2 – LA Current

Lanes 3 & 4 – New York Breakers

Lanes 5 & 6 – Iron

Lanes 7 & 8 – London Roar

We’re back, coming to you live as day two of the second ISL group B match goes down in Budapest. Day one saw the London Roar get out to a commanding 39-point lead behind commanding performances for Adam Peaty and the Campbell sisters. Today, we’re slated to see Peaty in his signature 100 breast, hometown favorite Katinka Hosszu in the 200 IM, and the exciting skins battles.

SwimSwam’s Reid Carlson provides color commentary below the results.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

1. Emma McKeon – London Roar – 51.02

1. Cate Campbell – London Roar – 51.02

3. Ranomi Kromowidjojo – Iron – 51.96

4. Pernille Blume – New York Breakers – 52.33

5. Madison Wilson – New York Breakers – 52.41

6. Beryl Gasraldello – LA Current – 52.65

7. Margo Geer – LA Current – 52.67

8. Kim Busch – Iron – 56.56

Ranomi Kromowidjojo had half a body length on Cate Campbell off the dive, but Campbell wasted no time pulling back ahead of the field. Her London Roar teammate Emma McKeon, however, had other ideas — she came roaring back (sorry) to tie with Campbell, earning 16 points for the team. Kromowidjojo, representing Iron, ended up in third place.

Cate Campbell and Emma McKeown got things off to a fearsome start for London Roar by tying for first place. Though Campbell was out half-a-second faster, McKeown charged down the final 25 meters to hit the wall simultaneously with her fellow Lion/Dolphin. With a time of 51.02 both women now share the world-leading time in the SCM version of this race.

MEN’S 100 FREE

1. Kyle Chalmers – London Roar – 45.77

2. Vladimir Morozov – Iron – 46.42

3. Nathan Adrian – LA Current – 46.70

4. Markus Thormeyer – New York Breakers – 46.86

5. Pieter Timmers – Iron – 46.93

6. Marcelo Chierighini – New York Breakers – 47.01

7. Michael Chadwick – LA Current – 47.15

8. Cameron McEvoy – London Roar – 47.56

Kyle Chalmers’ back half of the race won this for him, as he overtook Vlad Morozov and dropped the hammer off the third wall, finishing in 45.77, tying Caeleb Dressel for the fastest time in the ISL so far. Morozov finished second in 46.42, and Nathan Adrian, Markus Thormeyer and Pieter Timmers snuck under :46 as well.

Kyle Chalmers nabbed another win for London in the men’s 100 free with a commanding 45.77 to win by a body-length. Vlad Morozov and Nathan Adrian were out fast but couldn’t hang with Chalmers on the final 50 meters. Chalmers, who is also an adept 100 meter butterfly racer in LCM, ricocheted off the third wall to take what became an insurmountable lead over the other 7 men in the pool.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

1. Alia Atkinson – Iron – 1:03.84

2. Breeja Larson – New York Breakers – 1:04.40

3. Annie Lazor – LA Current – 1:04.41

4. Jess Hansen – London Roar – 1:04.45

5. Jenna Laukkanen – Iron – 1:05.32

6. Emily Escobedo – New York Breakers – 1:05.76

7. Sydney Pickrem – London Roar – 1:05.85

8. Jhennifer Conceicao – LA Current – 1:05.93

Alia Atkinson, second a week ago, took the win for team Iron. After winning the 50 yesterday, she took this race out hard as well, leading the field the entire way; she was the only finisher under 1:04. Fellow Texas A&M alum and Olympian Breeja Larson took second, edging Annie Lazor by one one hundredth of a second.

Alia Atkinson captures decisive points for Iron with a win in the 100 breaststroke. Atkinson was out fast as ever and still managed to hold off Breeja Larson, perhaps the best back-half swimmer in the field. Though Atkinson and Larson represent different clubs, both represented the Texas A&M Aggies in NCAA competition during their amateur careers. Jenna Laukkanen secured Iron another 4 points with a 5th-place finish.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

1. Adam Peaty – London Roar – 56.19

2. Felipe Lima – LA Current – 57.04

3. Kirill Prigoda – London Roar – 57.29

4. Michael Andrew – New York Breakers – 57.74

5. Erik Persson – Iron – 58.23

6. Marco Koch – New York Breakers – 58.40

7. Josh Prenot – LA Current – 58.73

8. Peter John Stevens – Iron – 59.50

To no one’s surprise, London Roar’s Adam Peaty turned it on in the second 50 to control the race, his second individual win of his ISL debut. Kirill Prigoda and Felipe Lima were not far behind in the early lengths, but neither were able to get under :57. Michael Andrew was the final swimmer to get under 58 seconds. The race yielded big points for the London Roar, who finished first and third.

Adam Peaty showcased his signature super turnover to take the win in the men’s 100 breaststroke in 56.19. While Peaty is far and away the most dominant 100 breaststroke competitor in the Olympic venue, he is not considered the obvious favorite in the short course venues. Kirill Prigoda nabbed another 6 points for Roar with a 3rd-place finish, while LA’s Felipe Lima sandwiched himself between the two, securing 7 points for the Current, last weekend’s second-place team in their ISL debut in Dallas. Peaty’s time was nearly a full second faster than Lima’s, who hit in 57.04 ahead of Prigoda’s 57.29. The New York Breakers and Iron did not fare well in this race, placing 4th/6th and 5th/8th, respectively.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

1. Ajna Kesely – Iron – 4:01.27

2. Veronika Andrusenko – Iron – 4:02.10

3. Boglarka Kapas – London Roar – 4:02.49

4. Mireia Belmonte – London Roar -4:04.10

5. Katie McLaughlin – LA Current – 4:04.11

6. Reva Foos – New York Breakers – 4:04.99

7. Gabby DeLoof – New York Breakers – 4:07.82

8. Anastasia Gorbenko – LA Current – 4:12.88

Team Iron scored huge points with 18-year-old Ajna Kesely talking the win. Veronika Andrusenko touched next, giving Iron 16 points in the event. The London Roar went three-four, with Boglarka Kapas and Mireia Belmonte battling through. Sixteen-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko missed the minimum time standard.

Anja Kesely won the women’s 100 freestyle on home turf as both a Hungarian and a member of Iron, hitting the wall in 4:01.27. Iron teammate Veronika Andrusenko slammed a 4:02.10 to take 2nd, bringing in another 7 points for Iron for a total of 16 in that race alone. Boglarka Kapas and Mireia Belmonte finished 3rd and 4th, respectively, bringing in a total of 11 points for London Roar, which has proven itself to be the most dominant European team in Group B. The European derby will pit Energy Standard and London Roar against one another for what should be a very exciting battle. LA Current, an American team with the depth and top-end talent to put Roar on watch last weekend in Dallas in the overall points battle, did not fare as well in this event with 5th and 8th place finishes, and was deducted a point for their 8th-place finisher hitting the wall above the minimum time standard in this race. The Breakers finished 6th and 7th.

MEN’S 400 FREE

1. Elijah Winnington – London Roar – 3:38.30

2. Kristof Milak – Iron – 3:39.37

3. Jack McLoughlin – New York Breakers – 3:39.41

4. Henrik Christiansen – Iron – 3:39.73

5. Clyde Lewis – New York Breakers – 3:41.73

6. Alexander Graham – London Roar – 3:44.75

7. Andrew Seliskar – LA Current – 3:46.96

8. Blake Pieroni – LA Current – 3:49.32

Nineteen-year-old Elijah Winnington got out to an early lead and didn’t look back, scoring nine points for the London Roar. Kristof Milak, representing Iron, took second, and the Breakers’ Jack McLoughlin finished third. Henrik Christiansen, representing Iron, was the final man to get under 3:40. LA Current went 7-8, but Seliskar will have a quick turnaround to swim the 200 IM.

Elijah Winnington took the men’s 400 freestyle with a 3:38.30, over a second ahead of Iron’s Kristof Milak, who surely uses middle-distance freestyle to supplement his 200 butterfly training. Henrik Christiansen took 4th for Iron, securing them a vital 12 points total in this event. LA Current had a poor showing with 7th and 8th-place finishes in this heat, though the Current will be very strong in other races, particularly the upcoming 200 IM and 100 backstroke, so the setback is not necessarily detrimental, and Andrew Seliskar, Current’s 7th-place finisher, is the odds-on favorite in the men’s 200 IM, which will start only about 30 minutes later.

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY

1. London Roar – 3:47.39

2. London Roar – 3:49.65

3. LA Current – 3:49.85

4. New York Breakers – 3:50.74

5. Iron – 3:52.32

6. New York Breakers – 3:52.45

7. LA Current – 3:54.91

8. Iron – 3:55.93

Minna Atherton gave the London Roar a huge lead after her leadoff 55.12 swim — just .09 off the 100 back world record. Jess Hansen pulled further ahead on breast, and Marie Wattel held on for fly. The win was basically sealed with sprint star Cate Campbell on the anchor leg, and the Roar picked up 32 points.

Atherton blasted out to a commanding lead in the 100 backstroke to lead off London Roar’s 4 x 100 medley relay, throwing down a 55.12 for the second-fastest time in history, behind only Katinka Hosszu‘s 55.03, the World Record. Atherton will swim the 100 backstroke individually in about 30 minutes–perhaps the excitement and adrenaline of her new lifetime best/Australian National Record/Oceanic Record will fuel her to become the fastest woman in history in the SCM version of this race. If Atherton hadn’t swum the first leg it might have been a close race as the other three swimmers didn’t pull away from the rest to nearly the same extent as Atherton who set up the massive lead for the Roar. Cate Campbell, co-champion earlier this session in the 100 freestyle, sealed the deal as the anchor on roar’s medley with a 51.70, the fastest split in the field. Apparently hoping to split the relays, Roar’s “B” team featured Emma McKeon on butterfly where she posted a 55.42, the fastest time in the field. Had she been on the “A” team instead of Barratt then Roar’s two-second victory would have been even greater. The tactic paid off, however, as Roar went 1-2 in the women’s 4 x 100 medley, securing 32 total points. Amy Bilquist led off in 56.59 for the LA Current, just ahead of London’s “B” team, which was led off by Holly Barratt in 56.60. The Current placed 3rd and 7th in the relay, while the Breakers were 4th and 6th and Iron 5th and 8th, a poor showing for the home team, which is locked in a tight battle with Current for 2nd-place in team standings.

Results through the first break

MEN’S 200 IM

1. Andrew Seliskar – LA Current – 1:53.11

2. Josh Prenot – LA Current – 1:54.59

3. Gunnar Bentz – Iron – 1:55.09

4. Finlay Knox – London Roar – 1:55.30

5. Vini Lanza – London Roar – 1:55.67

6. David Verraszto – Iron – 1:56.74

7. Tomas Peribonio – New York Breakers – 1:57.54

8. Mack Darragh – New York Breakers – 1:58.91

The versatile former NCAA star Andrew Seliskar led from the first 25 for the LA Current and held on for a commanding win, a reprise performance from last week. Fellow Cal alum and LA Current teammate Josh Prenot finished second (he was third last week); they were the only two swimmers under 1:55.

After placing a mere 7th in the men’s 400 free, LA Current’s Andrew Seliskar took a commanding win in the men’s 200 IM. Though he was near even with the field at 100 meters, he distanced himself on the breaststroke and the freestyle. Josh Prenot, a former NCAA Champion in the 400 yard IM and 200 yard breaststroke, poured on his own closing speed to hit the wall 2nd–big points for the Current. Gunnar Bentz and David Varaszto placed 3rd and 6th for Iron. The Breakers suffer from 7th and 8th-place finishes

WOMEN’S 200 IM

The crowd went wild for hometown star Katinka Hosszu, swimming in lane 8 to set up the outside smoke. She led slightly at the halfway mark, then took off on breaststroke. Sydney Pickrem started to close the gap, but Hosszu left her in the dust on the final 50.

MEN’S 50 FLY

1. Szebasztian Szabo – Iron – 22.20

2. Tom Shields – LA Current – 22.58

3. Michael Andrew – New York Breakers – 22.73

4. Dylan Carter – LA Current – 22.84

4. Kristof Milak – Iron – 22.84

6. Marius Kusch – New York Breakers – 22.89

7. James Guy – London Roar – 23.34

8. Kirill Prigoda – London Roar – 23.66

Crowd favorite Sebastian Szabo took the win over Tom Shields, and beat out Dressel’s world-leading time, going 22.20. Shields was 22.48 for the LA Current, with the Breakers’ Michael Andrew nabbing his first top three finish of the weekend. Dylan Carter gave the Current a 2-4 finish.

Szebasztian Szabo wins the men’s 50 fly to secure much-needed points for Iron, which is locked in a battle for 2nd in the team standings with LA Current. Current’s Tom Shields placed 2nd, while Current’s Dylan Carter and Iron’s Kristof Milak split the 4th place points due to a tie. Roar finished in an uncharacteristic 7th and 8th, though they will not be hurt by this result as their current lead is so massive.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

1. Beryl Gastaldello – LA Current – 24.92

1. Holly Barratt – London Roar – 24.92

3. Marie Wattel – London Roar – 25.33

4. Farida Osman – LA Current – 25.76

5. Haley Black – New York Breakers – 26.09

6. Kimberly Buys – Iron – 26.15

7. Alia Atkinson – Iron – 26.59

8. Breeja Larson – New York Breakers – 27.50

Baryl Gastaldello and Holly Barratt gave us our second tie of the day, both going 24.92 for a win (the former for the Current and the latter for the Roar). They were the only two finishers to get under 25.

MEN’S 100 BACK

1. Guilherme Guido – London Roar – 49.61

2. Ryan Murphy – LA Current – 49.78

3. Robert Glinta – Iron – 50.10

4. Matt Grevers – LA Current – 50.47

5. Christian Diener – London Roar – 50.78

6. Richard Bohus – Iron – 51.76

7. Grigory Tarasevich – New York Breakers – 52.31

8. Marius Kusch – New York Breakers – 54.43

Guilherme Guido continued his stellar weekend for the Roar, edging out American star Ryan Murphy, who made a late push. Robert Glinta was third for Iron, just missing the 50-second barrier. Matt Grevers and Christian Diener were the final swimmers under :51, and a full second ahead of the sixth-place finisher Richard Bohus.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

1. Minna Atherton – London Roar – 54.89

2. Amy Bilquist – LA Current – 56.64

3. Ali DeLoof – New York Breakers – 57.52

4. Katinka Hosszu – Iron – 58.11

5. Linnea Mack – LA Current – 58.45

6. Holly Barratt – London Roar – 58.57

7. Mie Nielson – Iron – 59.16

8. Gabby DeLoof – New York Breakers – 59.34

After coming close a few times already this weekend, Minna Atherton became the first woman to break :55 seconds in the short course 100 back. She blew away the field, besting second-place finisher Amy Bilquist (Current) by nearly two full seconds. Bilquist herself was nearly a full second ahead of third-place finisher Ali DeLoof, who was the last swimmer under :58.

MIXED 4×100 FREE

1. London Roar – 3:17.05

2. LA Current – 3:18.97

3. New York Breakers – 3:20.13

4. Iron – 3:21.41

5. London Roar 2 – 3:21.55

6. LA Current 2 – 3:21.66

7. New York Breakers 2 – 3:24.35

8. Iron 2 – 3:24.76

London Roar continued its relay dominance, picking up 32 more points with the relay team comprised of Cameron McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

MEN’S 200 FLY

WOMEN’S 50 FREE SKINS

ROUND 1 – QUARTERFINAL

ROUND 2 – SEMIFINAL

ROUND 3 – FINAL

UPDATED SCORES

MEN’S 50 FREE SKINS

ROUND 1 – QUARTERFINAL

ROUND 2 – SEMIFINAL

ROUND 3 – FINAL