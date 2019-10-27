Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo Smashes 50SCM Fly National Record

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Full day 1 results

Iron’s, Szebasztian Szabo, betters the Hungarian SCM 50 butterfly national record in a time of 22.20 on Day 2 of the ISL meet in Budapest. Szabo finished .38 seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher, Tom Shields of the LA Current in a race that separated 1st through 5th by only .64 seconds. This record leaves Szabo in 10th on the All Time Top Performers list. He also bettered his own record from last week at the ISL meet in Lewisville in the same event (22.47) leaving him with 3 out the top 4 performances in Hungarian history.

During the meet in Budapest, Szabo also swam the SCM 50 freestyle (21.69), SCM 100 butterfly (50.79), SCM 400 freestyle relay (47.08), and the butterfly leg of the SCM 400 medley relay (51.67).

The 23-year-old Szabo has represented 2 different nations, Serbia and Hungary, in his career. While at the Hungarian National Championships in March, he represented Serbia but later successfully filed an application for a representation change with the Hungarian Swimming Federation. Szabo was approved to compete for Hungary as a ‘sports citizen’ at this summer’s World Championships. During the World Championships in July, Szabo’s first solo representation of Hungary, he finished 5th in the SCM 50 butterfly (22.90).

Incidentally, the Serbian Record in the event is a 22.36 set in 2008 by Milorad Cavic. Szabo would have been under that record as well if he were still representing Serbia.