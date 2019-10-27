Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Béryl Gastaldello Breaks France’s SCM 50 Fly National Record at ISL Budapest

2019 International Swimming League: Budapest

  • Group B, Match 2
  • Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
  • 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

  1. Béryl Gastaldello – LA Current / Holly Barratt – London Roar – 24.92 (TIE)
  3. Marie Wattel – London Roar – 25.33
  4. Farida Osman – LA Current – 25.76
  5. Haley Black – New York Breakers – 26.09
  6. Kimberly Buys – Iron – 26.15
  7. Alia Atkinson – Iron – 26.59
  8. Breeja Larson – New York Breakers – 27.50

LA Current’s Béryl Gastaldello-Telander broke her second French National Record in as many days on Sunday at the ISL match in Budapest. On Saturday, she had etched her name in the 50m freestyle record book for the first time with 23.81 after placing third in the individual event in Budapest. Today it was the 50m butterfly. Gastaldello came into the meet with a personal-best time of 25.15, which she had established last week at the ISL quad match in Lewisville, Texas. She unleashed a 24.92 in the Budapest final, becoming the first Frenchwoman to break the 25-second barrier in the 50 SCM butterfly. The previous French mark had belonged to Mélanie Henique of Marseille, who went 25.02 last December in the 50 fly final to finish fourth at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Not only did Gastaldello take down the French Record, but she became the 10th-fastest 50m butterflyer of all time, pushing the only American, Kelsi Dahlia, out of the top-10.

24.38 Therese Alshammar SWE FINA/ARENA Swimming World Cup 2009 11/21/2009 Singapore
24.47 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 2018 SCM World Champs 12/13/2018 Hangzhou
24.52 Sarah Sjoestroem SWE 2017 World Cup – Berlin 8/5/2017 Berlin
24.59 Inge Dekker NED 2014 World Cup – Dubai 8/30/2014 Dubai
24.69 Marieke D’Cruz AUS 12/31/2009
24.71 Jeanette Ottesen DEN 2014 SCM World Champs 12/4/2014 Doha
24.80 Rikako Ikee JPN 2018 World Cup – Toyko 11/9/2018 Tokyo
24.80 Holly Barratt AUS 2018 SCM World Champs 12/13/2018 Hangzhou
24.90 Felicity Galvez AUS 2010 SCM World Champs 12/14/2010 Dubai
24.92 Béryl Gastaldello FRA 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/20/2019 Budapest

Having spent her collegiate career in College Station, Texas, Gastaldello hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to swim in short-course meters over the last five years. Before Lewisville, Gastaldello’s best SCM 50 fly time was 25.70 from last December’s 2018 French Short Course Nationals. Before that, her last recorded swim came from 2013 French Short Course Nationals, where she notched a 26.02.

Gastaldello and Holly Barratt, with whom she tied for first place in the 50m fly final at Budapest, top the world rankings so far this year:

Time Swimmer Nationality Meet Date
24.92 Beryl Gastaldello FRA 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/27/2019
24.92 Holly Barratt AUS 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/27/2019
24.98 Sarah Sjoestroem SWE 2019 ISL Series – Naples 10/13/2019
25.31 Kelsi Dahlia USA 2019 ISL Series – Naples 10/13/2019
25.33 Marie Wattel FRA 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/27/2019
25.47 Farida Osman EGY 2019 ISL Series – Lewisville 10/20/2019
25.56 Brianna Throssell AUS 2019 ISL Series- Indy 10/06/2019
25.86 Tayla Lovemore RSA 2019 ISL Series – Lewisville 10/20/2019
25.95 Anastasiya Shkurdai BLR Belarus Championship Open 01/19/2019
26.05 Elena Di Liddo ITA 2019 ISL Series- Indy 10/06/2019

 

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!