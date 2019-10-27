Béryl Gastaldello Breaks France’s SCM 50 Fly National Record at ISL Budapest

2019 International Swimming League: Budapest

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

Béryl Gastaldello – LA Current / Holly Barratt – London Roar – 24.92 (TIE) – Marie Wattel – London Roar – 25.33 Farida Osman – LA Current – 25.76 Haley Black – New York Breakers – 26.09 Kimberly Buys – Iron – 26.15 Alia Atkinson – Iron – 26.59 Breeja Larson – New York Breakers – 27.50

LA Current’s Béryl Gastaldello-Telander broke her second French National Record in as many days on Sunday at the ISL match in Budapest. On Saturday, she had etched her name in the 50m freestyle record book for the first time with 23.81 after placing third in the individual event in Budapest. Today it was the 50m butterfly. Gastaldello came into the meet with a personal-best time of 25.15, which she had established last week at the ISL quad match in Lewisville, Texas. She unleashed a 24.92 in the Budapest final, becoming the first Frenchwoman to break the 25-second barrier in the 50 SCM butterfly. The previous French mark had belonged to Mélanie Henique of Marseille, who went 25.02 last December in the 50 fly final to finish fourth at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Not only did Gastaldello take down the French Record, but she became the 10th-fastest 50m butterflyer of all time, pushing the only American, Kelsi Dahlia, out of the top-10.

24.38 Therese Alshammar SWE FINA/ARENA Swimming World Cup 2009 11/21/2009 Singapore 24.47 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 2018 SCM World Champs 12/13/2018 Hangzhou 24.52 Sarah Sjoestroem SWE 2017 World Cup – Berlin 8/5/2017 Berlin 24.59 Inge Dekker NED 2014 World Cup – Dubai 8/30/2014 Dubai 24.69 Marieke D’Cruz AUS 12/31/2009 24.71 Jeanette Ottesen DEN 2014 SCM World Champs 12/4/2014 Doha 24.80 Rikako Ikee JPN 2018 World Cup – Toyko 11/9/2018 Tokyo 24.80 Holly Barratt AUS 2018 SCM World Champs 12/13/2018 Hangzhou 24.90 Felicity Galvez AUS 2010 SCM World Champs 12/14/2010 Dubai 24.92 Béryl Gastaldello FRA 2019 ISL Series – Budapest 10/20/2019 Budapest

Having spent her collegiate career in College Station, Texas, Gastaldello hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to swim in short-course meters over the last five years. Before Lewisville, Gastaldello’s best SCM 50 fly time was 25.70 from last December’s 2018 French Short Course Nationals. Before that, her last recorded swim came from 2013 French Short Course Nationals, where she notched a 26.02.

Gastaldello and Holly Barratt, with whom she tied for first place in the 50m fly final at Budapest, top the world rankings so far this year: