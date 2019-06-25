Sebastian Sabo Cleared To Compete For Hungary In Gwangju

If you’ve been following our extensive international swimming coverage so far this year, you may have noticed the 23-year-old Sebastian Sabo has represented 2 distinct nations throughout the first half of 2019.

At the Hungarian National Championships this past March, Sabo was still representing Serbia, the nation for whom he won 50m fly bronze at the 2017 Short Course European Championships. Since then, however, the man has had the HUN abbreviation after his name, most recently on the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Per the Hungarian Swimming Federation, as of June 5th, Cornel Marculescu, Managing Director of FINA, officially informed the federation that Sabo’s application for locations was approved and the sprinter can now be included in the Hungarian national team as a ‘sports citizen.’

This means that Sabo can represent Hungary at next month’s World Championships, which is good news for the nation, considering he is currently ranked 4th in the world in the 50m fly (22.99). After the Hungarian Championships, only Laszlo Cseh was named to the 50m fly event on the Hungarian World Championships roster published in April.

“I know this is a very sensitive issue, but I feel I have made a good decision when I listened to my heart. And now I am very happy,” said Sabo of his move.