Minna Atherton Breaks Aussie, Commonwealth, Oceania SCM 100 BK Records

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

19-year-old Aussie sensation Minna Atherton has now broken the Australia, Oceania, and Commonwealth records in the SCM 100 back at the ISL Budapest meet. Atherton’s lead-off efforts during the women’s 400 medley relay for the London Roar also aided her team to another event win as they are on the path to win their second-straight ISL match.

Atherton led off the relay with a 100 back time of 55.12, knocking off two-tenths off country-mate Emily Seebohm‘s 55.31 time from 2014. Earlier in Lewisville, Atherton swam a pair of 55.4s in the event to frighten the former records before sealing the deal in Budapest.

With this record, Atherton now holds all three backstroke Australian, Oceania, and Commonwealth records. Her other two records were set yesterday for day one in the 50 back (25.81) and 200 back (1:59.48).

All-Time Performers Worldwide – Women’s SCM 100 BK

Katinka Hosszu (HUN)- 55.03, 2014 Minna Atherton (AUS) -55.12, 2019 Shiho Sakai (JPN)- 55.23, 2009 Emily Seebohm (AUS)- 55.31, 2014 Olivia Smoliga (USA)- 55.47, 2018

Atherton’s time is now just 0.09s off the event world record of 55.03, held by Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu that was set in 2014. Later during the day, Atherton has one more jab at the world record in the individual event.