Michigan Won’t Bring Swimming Programs Back to Campus in First 2 Phases

The University of Michigan has announced its preliminary plan for the return of student-athletes to campus, with swimmers & divers not being included in the first 2 stages of the school’s 4-phase reopening plan.

Football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball teams will be the first teams allowed to return to campus to participate in voluntary strength & conditioning workouts on June 15. While the University of Michigan press release on the topic says that these are the only 3 sports being allowed by the NCAA to participate in voluntary summer workouts at this time, the NCAA has actually announced that all Division I athletics can participate as of June 1.

The 2nd phase of the plan will bring fall sports back to campus:men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s volleyball.

No date has been set for the return for those teams, but the school says that they will return to campus “following the successful reintroduction to the campus community of phase one of student-athletes.

The school says that it has developed a health protocol and plan with medical experts from across the campus and local, state, and national offices.

From the Michigan press release: The detailed process for reopening the athletic campus for student-athletes includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, a six-day resocialization period to campus, and daily risk assessments, including temperature checks. Included in the resocialization period are comprehensive health and welfare assessments consisting of COVID-19 and antibody testing, team physicals, concussion baseline testing and assessment, sleep surveys, sport-appropriate fitness testing, mobility screening, body composition, nutrition evaluations and regular medical testing. Student-athletes and staff will have daily screening before admittance to facilities. They will also be provided items and guidelines necessary to participate in team functions (social distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene, etc.). All facilities on the Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus will go through rigorous cleaning and sanitization, with high-risk areas, including locker rooms, strength and conditioning spaces and athletic training rooms, cleaned daily via electrostatic sanitation. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will enter a defined quarantine protocol per medical guidelines.

Michigan is following the pattern of most D1 institutions, which are leading with the return of their primary revenue-driving sports football and basketball, followed by the return of teams that are considered ‘fall sports.’

The school hasn’t said whether swimming & diving would be in phase 3 or 4 of the return. Swimming & diving is considered a “winter sport” by the NCAA, which is the 2nd of the 3 official NCAA seasons.

Amid this, at least 3 schools have confirmed the return of swimmers and/or divers to campus: Texas A&M, Louisville, and Delaware. Under NCAA rules, teams are not allowed to have in-person sport specific practices, but instead are allowed voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.

For swimming programs, the line between “sport-specific” training and “conditioning” is a little blurred, given that the majority of sport-specific training in swimming is conditioning based, but the general guidance is that coaches may only be on deck or in the weight room to ensure the safety of participants and are not supposed to be actively coaching.

According to Houston Chronicle reported Joseph Duarte, the following schools have reported COVID-19 positive tests since reopening their campuses to student-athletes:

Auburn

Alabama

Arkansas State

Boise State

Florida State

Houston

Iowa

Marshall

Mississippi

Oklahoma State

Texas

Texas Tech

UCF

The University of Michigan has not announced any changes to their fall of 2021 academic calendar, though university leadership has said that decision will be announced in June. University president Mark Schlissel has said that if there are no students on campus in the fall semester, the school would also not sponsor intercollegiate athletics for the entire academic year.

Outdoor pools in Michigan were allowed to reopen beginning June 8 with up to 50% of their bather capacity limits. No update has been given as to when indoor pools can reopen. The university’s swimming facilities are all indoors.

The Michigan men won their 41st Big Ten title in 2020, snapping Indiana’s 3-year winning streak. The Michigan women finished 2nd at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.