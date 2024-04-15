Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman Enters Portal As Graduate Transfer, Seeking Medical Redshirt

2022-2023 US National Teamer Kevin Houseman has entered the transfer portal and is currently seeking a medical redshirt waiver.

Houseman arrived at Northwestern in the 2019-2020 season and spent his undergraduate career with the Wildcats. He returned this past season for what would have been his COVID-19 fifth year but told SwimSwam that “the plan was medical redshirt” because he “had an incident in December after [the] US Open.” Houseman declined to comment further on the subject.

As a sophomore at 2021 NCAAs, Houseman swam the 9th fastest time in prelims of the 100 breast swimming a 51.75. He scratched the final and the rest of the meet “due to a medical condition that is not COVID related.”

As a junior, Houseman finished a career-high 2nd in the 100 breast at the Big Ten Championships as he swam his personal best time of a 51.23 to finish behind Minnesota’s Max McHugh who a month later went on to win the NCAA title in the event at 2022 NCAAs. Houseman made the NCAA ‘B’ final in the 100 breast as a junior swimming a 51.69 in prelims for 12th before swimming a 51.57 for 10th in finals.

As a senior, Houseman earned another individual invite to NCAAs in the 100 breast where he went on to finish 28th in prelims in a 52.23. Houseman began his “fifth year” this past fall swimming in three dual meets before competing at midseason. His last meet was at the US Open where he was 58th in the LCM 100 breast in a 1:04.14.

Time Progression:

Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Fifth Year SCY 100 breast 52.00 51.75 51.23 51.83 52.43 SCY 200 breast 1:59.25 1:55.11 1:54.61 1:59.66 1:56.80

The Washington native has also had success in the long course meters pool as he made the 2022-2023 US National Team. His best time in the LCM 100 breast is a 59.79 from July 2021.

This past summer, Houseman represented the US at the World University Games. In the Summer of 2022, he represented the US at the Duel in the Pool against Australia.