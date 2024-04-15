Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman Enters Portal As Graduate Transfer, Seeking Medical Redshirt

Comments: 1

2022-2023 US National Teamer Kevin Houseman has entered the transfer portal and is currently seeking a medical redshirt waiver.

Houseman arrived at Northwestern in the 2019-2020 season and spent his undergraduate career with the Wildcats. He returned this past season for what would have been his COVID-19 fifth year but told SwimSwam that “the plan was medical redshirt” because he “had an incident in December after [the] US Open.” Houseman declined to comment further on the subject.

As a sophomore at 2021 NCAAs, Houseman swam the 9th fastest time in prelims of the 100 breast swimming a 51.75. He scratched the final and the rest of the meet “due to a medical condition that is not COVID related.”

As a junior, Houseman finished a career-high 2nd in the 100 breast at the Big Ten Championships as he swam his personal best time of a 51.23 to finish behind Minnesota’s Max McHugh who a month later went on to win the NCAA title in the event at 2022 NCAAs. Houseman made the NCAA ‘B’ final in the 100 breast as a junior swimming a 51.69 in prelims for 12th before swimming a 51.57 for 10th in finals.

As a senior, Houseman earned another individual invite to NCAAs in the 100 breast where he went on to finish 28th in prelims in a 52.23. Houseman began his “fifth year” this past fall swimming in three dual meets before competing at midseason. His last meet was at the US Open where he was 58th in the LCM 100 breast in a 1:04.14.

Time Progression:

Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Fifth Year
SCY 100 breast 52.00 51.75 51.23 51.83 52.43
SCY 200 breast 1:59.25 1:55.11 1:54.61 1:59.66 1:56.80

The Washington native has also had success in the long course meters pool as he made the 2022-2023 US National Team. His best time in the LCM 100 breast is a 59.79 from July 2021.

This past summer, Houseman represented the US at the World University Games. In the Summer of 2022, he represented the US at the Duel in the Pool against Australia.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
UAA Swimfan
42 minutes ago

Would be a great replacement for Derek Maas at NYU.

4
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!