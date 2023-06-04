2022-2023 US National Teammer Kevin Houseman Added to US World University Games Roster

Kevin Houseman is the latest swimmer to be added to the roster for the US at the 2023 World University Games set to take place from July 28 – August 8, 2023.

The addition of Houseman brings the total roster for the US up to 35. 32 swimmers were originally announced to be on the roster. Kyle Ponsler of NC State was added a week later, incoming freshman at Loyola– Maryland Joe Hayburn was added earlier this week, and now Houseman joins the roster.

Houseman just finished up his senior season at Northwestern. This past season, he finished fourth at the Big Ten Championship swimming a 51.90. He went on to swim the event at NCAAs finishing 28th in a final time of 52.23.

Houseman has had a successful long course career so far. Houseman has made the US National Team twice. In 2021, he swam his personal best in the LCM 100 breast as he touched in a 59.79 at Futures in Santa Clara. He also is a current member of the 2022-2023 US National Team in the 100 breast after swimming a 1:00.05 at the 2022 Pro Swim stop in Westmont, Illinois.

In addition, Houseman represented the US at the Duel in the Pool against Australia last August. There Houseman competed int he 3×50 breaststroke skins race as well as the 100 breaststroke.

So far, Houseman is the only swimmer to be added to the roster that has been a member of the US National Team. Roster updates can be made until June 8th.

The addition of Houseman is a huge boost to the breaststroke group. The team’s other primary breaststroke are Zhier Fan and Christian Bart. Fan’s best time in the 100 breast stands at a 1:00.64 and Bart’s best time is a 1:01.12.

Houseman becomes the second Northwestern swimmer to be on the roster as Connor LaMastra was one of the original 32 swimmers announced. LaMastra graduated in 2022 and Housemand and LaMastra were teammates for two years. LaMastra currently trains at Indiana as a pro.

Unlike most World University Games, the US roster is not being sponsored by USA Swimming this year. Instead, swimmers have to pay the expenses out of pocket. So far, about $2,300 has been raised through the host organization. In addition, some swimmers have set up individual GoFundMe’s to help offset expenses.

Instead of the roster being finalized at a selection meet, such as US Trials at the end of the month, the roster was instead picked by expressing interest. There are no time standards or requirements to compete.

U.S. MEN’S ROSTER

U.S. WOMEN’S ROSTER