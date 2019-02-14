Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michigan Moves Up to #6, UC San Diego Climbs 3 Spots in CWPA Top 25

The top five teams held their ground in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 poll, combining for a 10-1 record in Week 3 action.

#1 USC went 4-0 en route to the Triton Invitational title, besting three ranked teams along the way: #13 Loyola Marymount, #8 Michigan and #3 UCLA. The Trojans will look to keep their current 28-match win streak (12-0 in 2019) alive when playing host to Indiana on Saturday.

#2 Stanford had the week off and stands at 6-0 with an exhibition match against China and a Saturday contest at UC Davis ahead on the slate.

#3 UCLA (13-1) saw its 13-match win streak halted in the Triton Invitational finale with a 10-3 loss to #1 USC. Ahead of that result, however, the Bruins rolled past Santa Clara, #11 UC Davis and #6 UC Irvine on neutral ground in La Jolla, California. UCLA will battle UC Irvine in its lone match of the week at home on Saturday.

#4 Cal (6-1) bested #10 Pacific 15-11 to maintain its spot in the top five, but will face another tough opponent on Saturday at UC Davis.

#5 Hawaii (7-1) is on a bye for the second straight week.

Michigan (6-5) moved into the #6 spot with a 3-1 showing at the Triton Invitational, topping #21 Cal State Northridge 14-5, #9 Arizona State (6-5) and #6 UC Irvine (9-8). Four of the Wolverines’ five losses have come to Top 5 foes, including two to #1 USC.

UC San Diego (4-5) was the biggest mover of the week, climbing from #20 to tied for #17 after a 3-1 effort at home. The Tritons fell to #7 UC Santa Barbara 4-3, but rebounded by outscoring RV Cal State East Bay, #25 Marist and #16 Long Beach State 36-17.

Bucknell (6-2) rose two spots from #24 to #22, while Marist (5-5) moved up from a tie for #25 to #23 with help from an 8-7 overtime win over #21 Cal State Northridge.

San Diego State (3-4) dropped three places to #25 with a 2-2 showing at the Triton Invitational, besting Pomona-Pitzer and Cal State East Bay, but falling to #9 Arizona State 12-7 and #21 Cal State Northridge 7-3.

UC Santa Barbara (11-3) remained in the Top 10 at #9 but fell two spots from #7 after suffering losses to #6 UC Irvine 11-7 and #9 Arizona State 7-5.

Azusa Pacific (5-7) fell out of the rankings from a tie for #25 to the top vote getter, two points behind #25 SDSU, despite winning both of its matches last week: a 17-8 effort at Fresno Pacific and a 9-4 win over Cal State Monterey Bay.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 UCLA 92 3
4 Cal 88 4
5 Hawaii 84 5
6 Michigan 79 8
7 UC Irvine 77 6
8 Arizona State 71 9
9 UC Santa Barbara 68 7
10 Pacific 66 10
11 UC Davis 60 11
T12 Loyola Marymount 52 13
T12 San Jose State 52 12
14 Princeton 48 14
15 Fresno State 45 15
16 Harvard 38 17
T17 Long Beach State 33 16
T17 UC San Diego 33 20
19 Wagner 28 18
20 Indiana 27 19
21 Cal State Northridge 16 21
22 Bucknell 14 24
23 Marist 13 T25
24 Cal Baptist 11 23
25 San Diego State 6 22
RV Azusa Pacific 4 T25
RV Brown 1 RV

