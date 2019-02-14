Michigan Moves Up to #6, UC San Diego Climbs 3 Spots in CWPA Top 25

The top five teams held their ground in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 poll, combining for a 10-1 record in Week 3 action.

#1 USC went 4-0 en route to the Triton Invitational title, besting three ranked teams along the way: #13 Loyola Marymount, #8 Michigan and #3 UCLA. The Trojans will look to keep their current 28-match win streak (12-0 in 2019) alive when playing host to Indiana on Saturday.

#2 Stanford had the week off and stands at 6-0 with an exhibition match against China and a Saturday contest at UC Davis ahead on the slate.

#3 UCLA (13-1) saw its 13-match win streak halted in the Triton Invitational finale with a 10-3 loss to #1 USC. Ahead of that result, however, the Bruins rolled past Santa Clara, #11 UC Davis and #6 UC Irvine on neutral ground in La Jolla, California. UCLA will battle UC Irvine in its lone match of the week at home on Saturday.

#4 Cal (6-1) bested #10 Pacific 15-11 to maintain its spot in the top five, but will face another tough opponent on Saturday at UC Davis.

#5 Hawaii (7-1) is on a bye for the second straight week.

Michigan (6-5) moved into the #6 spot with a 3-1 showing at the Triton Invitational, topping #21 Cal State Northridge 14-5, #9 Arizona State (6-5) and #6 UC Irvine (9-8). Four of the Wolverines’ five losses have come to Top 5 foes, including two to #1 USC.

UC San Diego (4-5) was the biggest mover of the week, climbing from #20 to tied for #17 after a 3-1 effort at home. The Tritons fell to #7 UC Santa Barbara 4-3, but rebounded by outscoring RV Cal State East Bay, #25 Marist and #16 Long Beach State 36-17.

Bucknell (6-2) rose two spots from #24 to #22, while Marist (5-5) moved up from a tie for #25 to #23 with help from an 8-7 overtime win over #21 Cal State Northridge.

San Diego State (3-4) dropped three places to #25 with a 2-2 showing at the Triton Invitational, besting Pomona-Pitzer and Cal State East Bay, but falling to #9 Arizona State 12-7 and #21 Cal State Northridge 7-3.

UC Santa Barbara (11-3) remained in the Top 10 at #9 but fell two spots from #7 after suffering losses to #6 UC Irvine 11-7 and #9 Arizona State 7-5.

Azusa Pacific (5-7) fell out of the rankings from a tie for #25 to the top vote getter, two points behind #25 SDSU, despite winning both of its matches last week: a 17-8 effort at Fresno Pacific and a 9-4 win over Cal State Monterey Bay.