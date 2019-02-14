Suncoast Conference: Keiser Sweep Team Titles, Break 16 Records

2019 Suncoast Conference Championships

February 7th-9th, 2019

Orlando, FL

Full Results

The Keiser Seahawks captured their first-ever team titles at the 2019 Suncoast Conference Championships, held at the Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando, FL.

The men and women of Emmanuel won the 2018 team titles, but this year competed at the Bluegrass Mountain/Conference Carolinas meet over the same weekend.

The Keiser men and women had a dominant meet, with the women winning all but 3 events and the men going a perfect meet and winning all meets.

On the women’s side of the meet, the breaststroke events and 200 fly featured non-Keiser winners. South Georgia’s Jessilyn Graham swept the 100 breast (1:07.37) and 200 breast (2:32.30) at the meet. In the 100, she was joined by teammate Abigail Aldridge (1:12.86) for a 1-2 finish for South Georgia.

In the women’s 200 fly, Thomas’ Maggie Davis came back on Keiser’s Gaja Kristan to take the win by 0.31 seconds with a 2:10.29.

As a whole, the Keiser team broke 16 new conference records. Five of the Keiser swimmers also broke more than one record in the process.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Keiser (1:45.79)

Women’s 500 Free: Stefania Sofouli (5:07.73) Women’s 1650 Free: (17:35.72)

Women’s 200 IM: Annamaria Zombai (2:07.97) Women’s 400 IM: (4:33.76)

Women’s 50 Free: Emma Sofie Augustsson (24.34) Women’s 100 Free: (52.38)

Men’s 50 Free: Marcel Nagy (20.23)

Women’s 800 Free Relay: Keiser (7:47.48)

Women’s 200 Free Relay: Keiser (1:36.86)

Women’s 100 Fly: Anna Herbst (56.56)

Men’s 100 Breast: Lukas Macek (55.47) Men’s 200 Fly: (1:50.97)

Women’s 100 Back: Kamryn Gallowich (57.59) Women’s 200 Back: (2:05.15)

Women’s 400 Free Relay: Keiser (3:32.31)

Looking into Keiser’s upcoming NAIA championship meet, the men are ranked #1 after winning the 2018 meet while the women are ranked #3. Looking to defend individual national titles include Marcel Nagy (100 back, 100 free) and Lukas Macek (200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast).

The 2019 NAIA Championships will be held in Columbus, GA from February 27th-March 2nd.