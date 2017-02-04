Michael Taylor Misses Nolan’s National HS 100 Back Record By .04

Johns Creek (GA) senior Michael Taylor came within a tenth of a second of the national public high school 100 back record, hitting the 3rd-fastest time in high school history at 45.53.

The swim came at the Georgia High School State Championships. The state’s best competed in prelims Friday night and finals Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. Taylor swam in the class 6A-7A state meet.

Taylor was 45.75 in prelims, coming within a half-second of the record. In finals he gave the record its closest shave since it was set in 2011. That 45.53 comes just .04 seconds behind the national public school record of 45.49 set by David Nolan back in 2011. Nolan’s high school record swims were considered out-of-this-world legendary at the time, and both the record and Taylor’s swim still hold up extremely well at the college level. Taylor’s time would have placed him 5th at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Taylor now sits #3 in high school history, behind public school record-holder Nolan (45.49) and independent school and overall high school record-holder Ryan Murphy (45.34), who has gone on to American records, NCAA titles and an Olympic gold medal plus a world record.

Taylor swam to a big 200 free earlier in the meet. His 1:35.16 was a state record, and within a second and a half of the national high school record.

The boys team title went to Brookwood by just 24.5 over Mill Creek. Brookwood didn’t win a single event, but cruised on depth. Andrew Huenniger led the way with a second-place 100 fly and third-place 200 free.

One other state record on the boys side went to Jack Dalmolin in the 100 breast (54.89).

Walton High’s girls won in 6A-7A. Evan Arsenault, Gabbie Gauntt, Melissa Cox and Emma Cole broke the state 400 free relay record in 3:24.44 to cap the win. That came after the team’s 200 free relay of Jasmin Hoffman, Cox, Gauntt and Arsenault went 1:33.50 to break another state record. Meanwhile Cole won two individual state titles, in the 200 free (1:46.73) and 100 free (49.45).

Johns Creek freshman Addie Farrington also broke a state record, going 1:01.92 in the 100 breast.

Full results