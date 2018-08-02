Michael Andrew Enters 100 Back at Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 9th – Sunday, August 12th

Tatsumi International Swim Center, Tokyo, Japan

LCM

American 19-year old swimmer Michael Andrew will swim 4 events at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships. Three of them are races that he directly qualified for by way of a top 3 position at US Nationals: the 50 free (which he won), the 100 breast (which he also won), and the 100 fly (where he placed 3rd behind Caeleb Dressel and Jack Conger).

He’s also earned a spot on at least the men’s medley relay, and possibly the mixed medley relay as well, depending on where U.S. coaches decide to use each swimmer (Dressel can swim fly/free, Andrew fly/breast, etc.)

But his 4th individual entry at the meet might not be in the race you’d expect. It won’t be in the 100 free, which he swam at Nationals last week, or the 200 IM, a race where he was a one-time World Junior Record holder. Instead, it will be the 100 backstroke.

Andrew is not a complete stranger to the stroke. He placed 4th in the 50 back at US Nationals (24.62), and he still holds 3 National Age Group Records in the stroke (along with many more that have since been broken). But, for a swimmer whose stated goals include becoming the world’s best at each of the 50 meter events, the backstroke has been the stroke in which we’ve seen the least from him over the last few years.

His best in the 100 back in long course is a 54.74 from the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships. He actually swam sub-55 in that race three times at that meet. He also swam the event at the Missouri Valley Championships last year, but was just 57.05 in prelims and 55.13 in finals. That was one of only two times he raced the event in 2017 (which is low for a swimmer like Andrew who races a lot). He’s swum the race one other time in 2018 – a 56.57 in Austin.

Unlike what we remarked with Dressel and his ‘off event’ entries at Pan Pacs, Andrew is generally less apt to scratch or no-show his entries at big championship meet.

Andrew is the 14th seed out of 18 entries in the men’s 100 back.