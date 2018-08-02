Jason Louser Wins 400 IM in 4:18 on 3rd Taper Meet of the Season (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

Jr World: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016

Meet: 4:14.51, Gunnar Bentz, 2013

Jason Louser of Long Island held the slight lead in the men’s 400 IM final at the halfway mark, turning in 2:07.41 before unloading a 1:11.49 breaststroke split. Jake Foster of the Mason Manta Rays actually gained some ground, splitting 1:11.10, but still went into the freestyle trailing by nearly a second. Louser closed well in 59.69 to seal the win in 4:18.59, dropping his previous best of 4:20.70 (set at Nationals) to move into the top-25 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Foster and 3rd place finisher Kevin Vargas also swam their lifetime bests at Nationals last week in 4:19.18 and 4:18.58 respectively, both falling shy of those times with Foster 2nd in 4:20.20 and Vargas 3rd in 4:20.31.

Nicholas Perera and Ivan Puskovitch ended up tying for 4th in 4:23.17, with Puskovitch making up seven tenths on the last 50 with a final split of 28.54. Both swimmers improved their personal best times set in the prelims.